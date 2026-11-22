A BackaBuddy campaign for Sizwe Doncabe, 45, who was mauled by three pit bulls in Westville on November 18, has raised R48,450 as he remains in hospital facing plastic surgery and rehabilitation. The circumstances of the attack remain disputed and a case of animal negligence is under investigation.

A BackaBuddy fundraiser for Sizwe Doncabe, a 45-year-old man mauled by pit bulls in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, has raised R48,450 to help cover his medical treatment and recovery.

The campaign, started by Kyle van Reenen, had an initial target of R10,000 and has already attracted 98 unique donors. Doncabe sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and faces a lengthy recovery. Van Reenen said Doncabe remained in hospital after the attack. He said Doncabe sustained life-threatening injuries in the Westville pit bull attack on November 18.

Also read Sizwe Doncabe Hospitalized After Westville Pit Bull Attack

Doncabe faces lengthy recovery and plastic surgery

He is receiving hospital care and faces a long road to recovery, including plastic surgery, rehabilitation and ongoing treatment. The attack happened shortly after 7am on Koningkramer Road, also spelled Konigkramer Avenue, where emergency services found Doncabe with extensive bite wounds. ALS Paramedics and security teams worked to stabilise him at the scene before taking him to hospital for urgent medical attention. Doncabe was attacked by three pit bulls while collecting recyclable materials from refuse bags.

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Footage of the attack, recorded on a motorist's dashcam, subsequently circulated widely on social media. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the owner of the dogs gave her account of what happened. She said she had been taking out rubbish bags when Doncabe approached her property. She said it was a normal Wednesday morning for her and she needed to take the trash bags out.

She checked the street and the road before coming out, as she always does to ensure it is safe for her. She checked and saw one gentleman who was down the street. She said she waited for him to pass her property before coming out so that she could set her bags down. Once he had passed, she came outside and put her bags down.

Homeowner claims Doncabe followed her property

She said it was at this point that the gentleman saw her put the bags down and started towards her. She said she decided it was time to go back inside and turned to do so. She opened her gate, entered her property and then realised that the gentleman was following her into her property. She said she immediately told him to stop following her and warned that she had dogs.

He did not listen, continued to follow her, and her dogs were alerted. She alleged that Doncabe was startled when he saw the dogs. She said he saw the dogs and was frightened, and tried to use her as a physical shield. The dogs had already picked up that there was danger and a threat to her life.

As they got closer, he threw her closer, and this is when the attack started. She said Doncabe managed to get away from the dogs and reach the street, where the remainder of the attack took place.

Doncabe alleges dogs attacked before he reached rubbish

However, van Reenen gave a different account of events provided by Doncabe. Sizwe says he was across the road going through refuse when he saw the homeowner bring out rubbish bags. He crossed over to look through them. He recalls the woman returning to her property while the gate was still open and says the dogs attacked him before he reached the rubbish.

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Van Reenen said Sizwe makes his living by searching through refuse for items he can sell or reuse. He earns little to no income, and while he is unable to work, even meeting everyday needs will be difficult. Doncabe said he crossed the road to look through the bags. He claims the dogs attacked him before he reached the rubbish.

The homeowner reportedly alleged that Doncabe had entered her property despite being warned about the dogs. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain disputed. Van Reenen said the fundraiser was not intended to determine who was responsible for the incident but to assist Doncabe during his recovery. He said there have been allegations about what happened.

Case opened for negligent handling of animal

At the time of publication, no case against Sizwe had been confirmed. Westville SAPS confirmed that a case relating to the negligent handling of an animal resulting in injury had been opened for investigation. He said this fundraiser is not about deciding blame; it is about helping Sizwe through a serious injury and a long recovery. He said we cannot yet know the full cost of Sizwe's treatment and recovery.

Funds raised will help with his care, rehabilitation and essential day-to-day needs while he is unable to earn. Every cent will help. He asked people to donate if they can and share the campaign to help it reach others. He added that Doncabe was hoping to get in touch with his uncles, Gcinokwakhe Mbhele and Mjabu Mbhele.

Anyone who knows either of them is asked to contact Westville SAPS and request that they be informed about Doncabe's condition and hospitalisation.