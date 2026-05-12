Fullstack Developer (Experienced)

DESCRIPTION: A skilled Fullstack Developer is needed for a role to build scalable, secure, and high-quality cloud-based applications. This role requires proficiency in modern frontend and backend technologies, with experience in cloud environments, to support data-rich applications with a focus on performance and maintainability.

A skilled Fullstack Developer sought for modern cloud-based applications building role, with solid expertise in modern frontend and backend technologies, cloud environments and high-quality application development.

Fulfilling the role requires proficiency in Angular and TypeScript, AWS and Azure cloud services, and experience with backend development using TypeScript and GraphQL. Experience in MongoDB, including schema design and MongoDB ATLAS Search integration, is also a must.

Moreover, proficiency in front-end development with modern tools, such as Jest and ESLint, is desirable. Candidates should also have working knowledge of cloud environments (Azure, AWS, and Cloud Data Hub) and experience in using development tools like GitHub, GitHub Actions, Dependabot, and SonarCube, with a focus on ensuring scalable, high-quality, and secure applications. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent practical experience.

Additionally, at least three to five years of hands-on Java backend development experience with cloud-native architectures (AWS & Azure preferred) and demonstrated experience in DevOps practices, containerization, CI/CD pipelines, and production reliability. **Backend Requirements**: Proficient in backend development with TypeScript. Proficient in Maintaining Performance of Data-Rich Applications. Experienced in using tools like Docker, ECR, ECS for containerization.

Experienced in DevOps Practices, Containerization, CI/CD Pipelines and Production Reliability (must have this in minimum requirements)





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Fullstack Developer Cloud-Based Applications Modern Frontend Technologies Modern Backend Technologies AWS Cloud Services Azure Cloud Services Experience In Mongodb Experience In Graphql Experience In Typescript Experience In Backend Development Cloud Environments Continuous Integration And Deployment (CI/CD P Docker Devops Practices Performance Maintainability Production Reliability Github Github Actions Github Copilot Dependabot Eslint Sonarcube Jest NX

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