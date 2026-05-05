Fugitive Blogger Faces Jail Time for Defying Court Order to Apologize to Malema

Musa Khawula, currently on the run, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended) for refusing to apologize to Julius Malema and his wife over false social media posts.

Musa Khawula , a prominent but currently fugitive celebrity blogger, is facing potential imprisonment following a Gauteng High Court ruling that found him in contempt of court .

This legal predicament stems from his deliberate refusal to comply with a previous court order mandating an apology to Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, and his wife, Mantoa Matlala. The initial dispute arose from Khawula’s publication of contentious social media posts alleging a private divorce between Malema and Matlala, claims which the couple vehemently denied and subsequently pursued legal action against the blogger.

The court initially instructed Khawula to issue a retraction and a formal apology, acknowledging the falsity of his statements and the damage caused to the Malema family’s reputation. However, Khawula responded to the ruling with defiance, openly dismissing the court’s directive and refusing to offer the required apology. This act of insubordination led to the contempt of court charge, and ultimately, the recent sentencing.

The court imposed a 30-day direct imprisonment sentence, which has been suspended for a period of 30 days, contingent upon Khawula’s full compliance with the original apology order. This means that if Khawula fails to apologize within the stipulated timeframe, he will be required to serve the full 30-day jail term. The case highlights the importance of respecting court orders and the potential consequences of disregarding the legal process, even in the context of social media commentary.

Khawula’s continued evasion of authorities further complicates the situation, as the suspended sentence cannot be fully enacted until he is apprehended and brought before the court to confirm his compliance. The situation is being closely watched by legal observers and commentators, who see it as a test case for the enforcement of court orders in the digital age.

The implications of this case extend beyond the immediate parties involved, potentially setting a precedent for how courts address similar instances of defiance and misinformation spread through social media platforms. The focus now shifts to locating and apprehending Khawula to ensure the rule of law is upheld and the court’s authority is respected.

The legal battle between Khawula and the Malema family underscores the growing tension between freedom of speech and the responsibility to ensure the accuracy of information, particularly in the public sphere. Khawula’s initial posts, while presented as commentary, were deemed by the court to be defamatory and harmful, warranting a legal response.

The court’s decision to demand an apology was not seen as an infringement on his right to express his opinions, but rather as a necessary step to rectify the damage caused by his false statements. The refusal to apologize, however, transformed the issue from a matter of defamation to one of contempt of court, a more serious offense with potentially severe consequences.

The suspended sentence reflects the court’s desire to give Khawula one final opportunity to comply with the order, but also serves as a clear warning that defiance will not be tolerated. The case also raises questions about the role of social media platforms in regulating content and preventing the spread of misinformation.

While platforms generally maintain a hands-off approach to content moderation, allowing users to express a wide range of opinions, there is increasing pressure to take more responsibility for the accuracy of information shared on their platforms. The Malema case could potentially influence future debates about the regulation of social media and the balance between freedom of expression and the protection of individual reputations.

Furthermore, the involvement of prominent figures like Julius Malema adds another layer of complexity to the case, drawing significant public attention and scrutiny. The outcome of this legal saga will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the landscape of social media commentary and the enforcement of legal rights in the digital realm. Beyond the legal drama surrounding Musa Khawula, other news stories are developing across South Africa.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, recently announced the winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, offering a glimpse of excitement surrounding the upcoming international sporting event. This competition provided an opportunity for South African citizens to win tickets and travel packages to support the national team at the World Cup, fostering a sense of national pride and anticipation.

Simultaneously, the Daily Lotto jackpot has reached an estimated R450,000, prompting many to try their luck in hopes of a significant financial windfall. The lottery serves as a popular form of entertainment and a potential source of life-changing wealth for fortunate winners. In a separate development, the Western Cape Education Department has proactively closed schools in specific areas of the Eden and Central Karoo Education Districts due to anticipated severe weather conditions.

This precautionary measure prioritizes the safety and well-being of students and staff, ensuring that learning environments remain secure during inclement weather. Finally, in the realm of South African football, Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has issued a bold challenge to Kaizer Chiefs, urging them to disrupt the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns and contend for the league title. Vilakazi’s statement reflects the intense rivalry between these prominent football clubs and the ongoing pursuit of championship glory.

These diverse news items collectively paint a picture of a dynamic and evolving South Africa, encompassing legal battles, sporting events, financial opportunities, and educational considerations





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Musa Khawula Julius Malema Contempt Of Court Apology Social Media Gauteng High Court Mzansi To The World Cup Daily Lotto Western Cape Education Department Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlize Theron Faces Criticism Over Parenting CommentsCharlize Theron is receiving backlash for her statements about how she intends to raise her daughters, focusing on financial independence and work ethic despite her substantial wealth. The comments sparked debate online regarding her parenting style and perceived disconnect from her children’s experiences, including one daughter’s transgender identity. Theron also acknowledged potential limitations in understanding issues affecting her adopted Black daughters.

Read more »

FIFA faces World Cup broadcast crisis as India's Reliance offers $20 million, China deal unannouncedMillions of soccer fans in the world's two most populous nations may not be able to watch the World Cup that starts next month, due to a deadlock over broadcast rights in India and no official decision in China.

Read more »

Malema tells Ramaphosa ‘your day is coming’ over MarikanaEFF leader vows continued fight for justice for slain Marikana miners

Read more »

South Africa Faces Calls for National Donkey Slaughter BanAnimal welfare organizations in South Africa are demanding a complete ban on donkey slaughter despite a continental moratorium and a controlled export system allowing thousands of donkeys to be slaughtered annually. Concerns have been raised about the welfare of donkeys at slaughter facilities, with reports of undernourishment and calls for stronger protections.

Read more »

Legal sector code faces high-stakes court test as firms challenge targetsWhile big law firms and Solidarity challenge constitutionality, Black Lawyers Association backs it

Read more »

Julius Malema’s heartfelt words to Duduzile ZumaEFF President Julius Malema expressed heartfelt words about Duduzile Zuma’s leadership and personal character.

Read more »