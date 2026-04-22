Fuel Prices: Slight Relief Tempered by May Hike

Latest data shows a recovery in fuel price trends, but the end of the temporary fuel levy relief is expected to lead to price increases in May for petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin.

South African motorists are experiencing a mixed bag regarding fuel prices . While there has been a noticeable recovery in fuel price trends during the latter half of April, according to data from the Central Energy Fund ( CEF ), this positive shift is unfortunately tempered by the impending expiration of a temporary fuel levy relief and the likelihood of price increases in May.

Initial data from the CEF indicated significant under-recoveries, with 95 octane petrol showing an under-recovery of R7.88 per litre and diesel (0.005% sulphur) at R17.57 per litre. However, these figures have been substantially revised downwards as the month progressed. The latest CEF data reveals a much more moderate under-recovery of R2.29 per litre for 93 octane petrol and R2.63 per litre for 95 octane petrol – a 67% decrease from the beginning of April.

Diesel prices have also seen a reduction, with under-recoveries now standing at approximately R8.05 per litre for 0.05% (500 ppm) diesel and R8.07 per litre for 0.005% (50 ppm) diesel. Illuminating paraffin is also facing an under-recovery of R6.52 per litre. The crucial factor influencing the May fuel prices is the fate of the temporary R3 per litre reduction in the general fuel levy, implemented by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in April.

This relief measure was designed to cushion consumers from escalating fuel costs. Unless the department decides to extend or absorb this reduction, it will revert to its original level in May, effectively negating much of the positive recovery seen in the CEF data. This means that consumers will likely feel the full impact of the remaining under-recoveries.

Based on current forecasts, the anticipated fuel price increases for May are as follows: 93 octane petrol will increase by R2.29 per litre, 95 octane petrol by R2.63 per litre, 0.05% diesel by R8.05 per litre, 0.005% diesel by R8.07 per litre, and illuminating paraffin by R6.52 per litre. These increases, while less severe than initially projected, still represent a significant financial burden for many South Africans, particularly those reliant on personal vehicles for commuting and transportation.

The situation highlights the complex interplay of global oil prices, currency fluctuations, and government policy in determining the cost of fuel at the pump. When compared to global fuel prices, South Africa presents a somewhat nuanced picture. Despite the substantial taxes and levies imposed on fuel within the country, South Africans currently pay approximately 8% less for 95 octane petrol ($1.363 per litre) than the global average of $1.48 per litre.

However, the situation is reversed for diesel, where South Africa pays $1.702 per litre, roughly 8% more than the global average of $1.58. The temporary R3 per litre reduction in the fuel levy has played a significant role in keeping South African petrol prices competitive. Without this intervention, the country’s fuel prices would be 4% pricier than the global average, and diesel would be a staggering 19% higher. The disparity between petrol and diesel pricing is particularly noteworthy.

Furthermore, the fuel pricing landscape varies considerably across the globe. Countries like Malawi have added additional charges to cover supplier debt, while European nations experience a wide range of prices, from around R30 per litre in Spain to R45 per litre in the Netherlands. The upcoming May price adjustments will undoubtedly be closely watched by consumers and industry stakeholders alike, as they navigate the ongoing challenges of fluctuating fuel costs





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