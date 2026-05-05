Fuel Prices Set to Soar in South Africa

South Africans face significant fuel price increases from midnight tonight, impacting petrol, diesel, paraffin, and LPGAS. The hikes are driven by global oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, and slate levy adjustments.

South Africa n consumers are bracing for substantial increases in the cost of fuel across all major categories, with the new prices taking effect from midnight tonight.

Motorists, households, and businesses will feel the pinch as petrol, diesel, paraffin, and LPGAS all experience significant price hikes. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has officially announced the May adjustments, confirming increases that will place further strain on already stretched budgets. Petrol prices are set to rise by over R3.27 per litre for both 93 and 95 octane, while diesel will see a more substantial jump of over R6.19 per litre, regardless of sulphur content.

This increase in diesel costs will have a ripple effect throughout the economy, impacting transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. As a cold front approaches the country, the timing of the paraffin price increase – exceeding R4.22 per litre – is particularly concerning for vulnerable households who rely on this fuel source for heating and lighting.

The price of LPGAS, a common cooking and heating fuel, is also escalating, with Gauteng residents facing an increase of over R5.07 per kilogram and those in the Western Cape experiencing an even steeper rise of R5.78 per kilogram. These price adjustments are not occurring in isolation; they are a direct consequence of a complex interplay of global and domestic factors. Volatile international oil prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical conflicts, are a primary contributor.

The weakening rand/dollar exchange rate further exacerbates the situation, making imported fuel more expensive. While the government implemented a temporary fuel tax relief measure for May, its positive impact was largely negated by a significant adjustment to the slate levy, a mechanism used to account for price fluctuations and ensure a stable supply of fuel. The slate levy adjustment effectively counteracted the tax relief, leaving consumers with little respite from the rising costs.

The department employs a zonal pricing system, considering factors like distance from refineries and ports, to determine fuel prices in different magisterial districts. Specific price details for these zones will be released later today by The Citizen. This zonal approach means that the exact price increase experienced by consumers will vary depending on their location. The cumulative effect of these increases is expected to be significant, impacting household spending, business profitability, and overall economic growth.

The substantial diesel price hike, in particular, is likely to contribute to inflationary pressures, potentially leading to further increases in the cost of goods and services. Consumers are urged to fill up their tanks before midnight to avoid the higher prices. The situation highlights the vulnerability of the South African economy to external shocks and the importance of diversifying energy sources to mitigate future price volatility.

The government faces ongoing pressure to find sustainable solutions to alleviate the burden of rising fuel costs on its citizens and businesses. The approaching winter months will likely amplify the impact of these price increases, particularly for low-income households who depend on paraffin and LPGAS for essential needs. The long-term implications of these sustained price hikes remain to be seen, but they undoubtedly pose a significant challenge to the South African economy and the financial well-being of its citizens.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy continues to monitor the situation and assess potential interventions to address the ongoing fuel price crisis. However, with global oil prices remaining volatile and the rand continuing to fluctuate, the outlook for fuel prices in the coming months remains uncertain





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Fuel Prices South Africa Petrol Diesel Paraffin LPGAS Department Of Mineral Resources And Energy Rand Oil Prices Inflation Slate Levy

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