Fuel Levy Relief Extended to June for South African Motorists

The South African government has extended the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy to June 2026, providing continued relief to motorists amid rising fuel prices and global economic concerns. The relief measures include a phased reduction in levy reductions for both petrol and diesel.

South Africa n motorists will continue to benefit from relief at the pumps as the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy has been extended to June 2026.

Initially slated to end in early May, the government has decided to prolong the measure in response to sustained pressure on global oil prices stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict and concerns about rising inflation and potential negative impacts on economic growth. The initial reduction of R3 per litre, implemented on April 1st, 2026, will continue for petrol until June 2nd, 2026.

Recognizing the larger anticipated increases in diesel prices, the relief for diesel has been increased to R3.93 per litre, effectively reducing the levy to zero for the same period. This aims to provide substantial support to sectors heavily reliant on diesel, such as transportation and agriculture.

However, the relief will be phased out in June. The amount of relief will be halved, reducing it to R1.50 per litre for petrol and R1.96 per litre for diesel from June 3rd to June 30th, 2026. This gradual reduction is intended to ease the transition back to normal levy rates. By July 1st, 2026, the general fuel levy will revert to its original levels of R4.10 per litre for petrol and R3.93 per litre for diesel.

The total estimated cost of this temporary relief measure from April to June 2026 is R17.2 billion in foregone tax revenue. The government assures that this will be fiscally neutral, funded through a combination of higher-than-expected tax revenue and underspending, without impacting the approved 2026 budget. Alongside the extension of the fuel levy relief, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is undertaking a comprehensive review of the fuel pricing formula.

This review, expected to conclude in March of the following year, aims to determine a more sustainable and equitable approach to fuel pricing in the long term. Additionally, adjustments will be made to the Slate levy to accommodate the under-recovery of importers of petroleum products. This ongoing effort to manage fuel prices reflects the government’s commitment to balancing the needs of consumers and the economy while navigating the complexities of the global oil market.

The Self Adjusting Slate mechanism will also be considered in these adjustments. The government hopes these measures will provide temporary respite to consumers and businesses facing rising fuel costs





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