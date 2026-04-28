Fuel Levy Relief Extended to June 2026, Diesel Support Increased

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has extended the temporary fuel levy relief until June 2, 2026, with increased support for diesel users to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices driven by Middle East tensions. The relief will be phased out in June and fully removed by July.

South Africa 's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary fuel levy relief, a crucial measure designed to mitigate the impact of anticipated fuel price hikes.

This decision, revealed ahead of the national budget speech in Cape Town, comes as global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, are expected to significantly drive up fuel costs starting May 6th, 2026. The extension, effective until June 2nd, 2026, isn't a blanket continuation of the existing relief; it includes a substantial increase in support for diesel users, recognizing the particularly acute impact of rising diesel prices on various sectors of the economy.

The National Treasury and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources jointly confirmed the extension, emphasizing its importance in buffering consumers and businesses from the impending price shock. The core of the announcement centers around a proposed 93-cent increase to the fuel levy cut specifically for diesel. This would elevate the total temporary relief for diesel to R3.93 per litre, effectively reducing the levy to zero for a period spanning from May 6th to June 2nd, 2026.

Simultaneously, the general fuel levy for petrol will remain at R1.10 per litre, while the levy for diesel will be reduced to zero. This targeted approach acknowledges the differing roles petrol and diesel play in the South African economy and the disproportionate impact price increases have on industries reliant on diesel, such as agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing.

The government’s rationale is to provide immediate and substantial relief where it’s most needed, preventing a cascading effect of price increases throughout the supply chain. The decision reflects a proactive attempt to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to protect economic activity and household budgets. The departments involved have stressed that this measure is designed to be revenue neutral, meaning it won’t negatively impact the overall fiscal framework approved by Parliament during the 2026 Budget.

Funding for the relief will be sourced from a combination of higher-than-expected tax revenue and underspending within government departments. However, the relief isn’t permanent. Minister Godongwana has proposed a phased reduction of the fuel levy relief in June 2026, ultimately leading to its complete removal in July. During June, the relief level will be halved, a strategic move to gradually phase out the support and allow the market to adjust.

This means the relief amount will be reduced to R1.50 per litre for petrol and R1.96 per litre for diesel, effective from June 3rd to June 30th, 2026. Consequently, the general fuel levy for petrol will increase from R1.10 to R2.60 per litre, and for diesel from zero to R1.97 per litre. By July 1st, 2026, the fuel levies will revert to their original levels: R4.10 per litre for petrol and R3.93 per litre for diesel.

The estimated cost of this temporary relief measure, covering the period from April to June 2026, is a substantial R17.2 billion in foregone tax revenue. Furthermore, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has initiated a comprehensive review of the fuel pricing formula, aiming to establish a more sustainable and transparent regulatory framework for future fuel price adjustments. This review is expected to inform long-term fuel pricing policies and ensure a more equitable system for both consumers and industry stakeholders.

The Self-Adjusting Slate mechanism, which addresses under-recovery by petroleum product importers, will also be factored into adjustments for May, ensuring a holistic approach to fuel price management





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Fuel Levy South Africa Enoch Godongwana Fuel Prices Diesel Petrol Budget Speech Middle East Tax Relief National Treasury

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