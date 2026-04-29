Fuel Levy Relief Extended, But Experts Warn of Rising Pump Prices

South Africa's National Treasury has extended the temporary fuel levy cut, but analysts warn it may not be enough to offset expected price increases due to global oil pressures and a weaker Rand. The AA calls for stronger fiscal choices to avoid wider inflation.

South Africa n drivers will continue to benefit from a reduction in fuel levies, however, analysts caution that this measure may prove insufficient to fully protect consumers from escalating petrol and diesel costs.

The National Treasury has confirmed the extension of the temporary fuel levy reduction, maintaining petrol relief at R3 per litre and increasing the relief on diesel to approximately R3.93 per litre. This decision aims to mitigate the financial strain on households caused by increasing global oil prices and the depreciation of the South African Rand. Despite this intervention, a significant increase in fuel prices is still anticipated.

Current projections indicate that petrol prices could rise by more than R2 per litre, while diesel prices may increase by as much as R5 per litre. The Automobile Association (AA) acknowledges the positive impact of the levy reduction but emphasizes that it does not entirely negate the effects of broader market forces. The AA further suggests that the government possesses additional fiscal flexibility to provide further relief if necessary.

According to AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede, the current situation reveals a disparity between the total available tax revenue and the amount being utilized for fuel levy relief. While the additional 93 cents on diesel is a welcome step, a further R1.10 per litre remains available for petrol, considering the original tax base of R6.47. This highlights a potential for greater intervention to alleviate the burden on consumers.

Ramagwede explained that the benefit of tax reduction is offset by the fact that the government still has more options available to use in the future. A critical concern highlighted by the AA is South Africa’s limited strategic fuel reserves, leaving the country vulnerable to price volatility and external shocks.

Furthermore, the unregulated nature of diesel sales allows retailers to adjust prices independently, potentially exacerbating the situation. Ramagwede stressed the importance of recognizing that South Africa is increasingly reliant on global market prices for fuel, with limited capacity to influence them independently. He warned that unchecked fuel price increases could trigger a broader inflationary spiral, leading to a sustained rise in the cost of goods and services beyond manageable levels.

The government is aware of this risk and is likely to continue implementing relief packages, potentially extending them through June and into September. The AA advocates for more robust fiscal policies and long-term solutions rather than relying on temporary measures. The organization believes that a proactive approach to managing fuel costs is essential to prevent wider economic instability and protect the financial well-being of South African consumers.

The current situation demands a shift from short-term fixes to sustainable strategies that address the underlying vulnerabilities in the fuel market and mitigate the risk of escalating inflation. Without such measures, South Africa risks becoming entirely subject to the fluctuations of the international oil market, with potentially severe consequences for the national economy and the affordability of essential goods and services





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Levy Fuel Prices South Africa National Treasury Automobile Association Inflation Diesel Petrol Rand Oil Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Godongwana expected to announce if temporary fuel levy will be extendedPressure is mounting on the minister to keep the relief in place, as motorists continue to feel the impact of sharply rising fuel prices.

Read more »

Fuel Levy Relief Extended to June 2026, Diesel Support IncreasedFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana has extended the temporary fuel levy relief until June 2, 2026, with increased support for diesel users to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices driven by Middle East tensions. The relief will be phased out in June and fully removed by July.

Read more »

Fuel relief extended as levy cuts cushion looming price surgeMotorists across South Africa have been granted temporary relief at the pumps, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed an extension of the R3 per litre fuel levy reduction on petrol until June. In a more far-reaching intervention, the minister also announced a R3.

Read more »

Fuel Levy Relief Extended to June for South African MotoristsThe South African government has extended the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy to June 2026, providing continued relief to motorists amid rising fuel prices and global economic concerns. The relief measures include a phased reduction in levy reductions for both petrol and diesel.

Read more »

South Africa’s Fuel Levy Relief Sparks Debate on Urgent Price ReformsThe extension of South Africa’s temporary fuel levy relief has highlighted the need for structural reforms in the country’s fuel pricing model. With fuel prices set to rise again amid Middle East tensions, economists argue that the current system, burdened by high taxes and levies, is unsustainable. The government’s move to reduce the levy temporarily has raised questions about long-term solutions, as the cost of foregone tax revenue mounts.

Read more »

Fuel levy relief extended, but more pain at pumps awaits motoristsMeanwhile, fuel prices are showing steep under-recoveries, with petrol users on the line for a R2 per litre hike.

Read more »