FSCA Seeks Financial Compliance Analyst with Crypto Expertise

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is hiring an analyst to ensure compliance among financial services providers, with a key focus on analyzing financial statements, identifying sector trends, and investigating crypto-related risks and breaches.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority ( FSCA ) is strengthening its supervisory and compliance functions by hiring an analyst to support the department in ensuring that approved financial services providers (FSPs) and their compliance officers adhere to the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act and other relevant legislation.

The core responsibilities involve a detailed analysis of annual financial statements and statutory returns to verify adherence to proper reporting standards. This role acts as a crucial link between the regulator and industry, requiring the analyst to liaise directly with FSPs regarding any identified non-compliance issues stemming from the analysis of their returns.

A significant aspect of the position is the proactive identification and reporting of emerging trends within the broader financial services sector that could impact the regulator's objectives, as well as the identification of specific financial risks based on the scrutiny of financial statements and other financial data. The analyst will also be tasked with investigating problems raised by regulated entities or those arising from new innovations, such as developments in the crypto landscape, and formulating practical solutions.

A key operational component involves performing onsite inspections guided by a risk-based supervision approach. With the rapid evolution of digital assets, a specialized duty is to identify risks and challenges unique to the cryptocurrency industry, investigating specific compliance breaches and compiling reports with actionable recommendations. This function underscores the FSCA's commitment to overseeing the growing crypto sector, including entities classified as Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs), ensuring they operate within the bounds of South African financial law.

To qualify, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in commerce, law, or a related field, complemented by at least three to four years of relevant experience within the financial services industry or in compliance management. An in-depth knowledge and understanding of the FAIS Act, the Financial Sector Regulation Act (FSR Act) of 2017, and other pertinent financial sector laws are essential.

Crucially, the role demands specific expertise in the regulatory framework governing Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and the associated risk management practices. This appointment is a strategic move by the FSCA to enhance its analytical capabilities, fortify regulatory compliance across traditional and emerging financial sectors, and protect consumers through more robust oversight and timely intervention





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Financial Compliance FSCA FAIS Act Crypto Regulation Casps Risk-Based Supervision Financial Statements Analysis

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