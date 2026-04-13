FSCA Intensifies Scrutiny of Online Trading Platforms Amid Rising Risks and Consumer Complaints

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is actively investigating online trading platforms due to mounting consumer complaints and identified systemic risks. The regulator is concerned about the pervasive marketing of high-risk products, structural conflicts of interest, and the use of offshore platforms. The FSCA is also examining copy trading models and is adopting new technologies to improve its oversight capabilities.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority ( FSCA ) is actively investigating over ten online investment and trading platforms due to a surge in consumer complaints and the identification of systemic risks. Phumeza Mabuza, departmental head of enforcement at the FSCA , highlighted these concerns during the FSCA Conference 2026, emphasizing the prioritization of investigations into online trading platforms because of the significant investor losses.

The rapid expansion of online trading in South Africa, fueled by technological advancements, increased consumer interest in investing, and heavy marketing efforts, has unfortunately attracted numerous unscrupulous platforms that often misrepresent themselves. The FSCA has observed substantial harm to consumers, leading to significant penalties in finalized investigations, underlining the severity of the issue.

The FSCA’s investigations have revealed critical issues in how online trading platforms, especially those dealing with complex financial products like contracts for difference and foreign currency-denominated instruments, are marketed and distributed. A primary concern is the ease of access to these products without adequate assessment of consumer suitability. The marketing of these platforms, often facilitated through social media channels and increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and even deepfake content, is a major factor.

Mabuza noted that the widespread promotion is highly pervasive, reaching consumers through various digital avenues and using influential figures to promote investment opportunities, potentially misleading average individuals. The online trading sector has grown substantially, becoming a mainstream segment of the financial services market, driven mainly by retail participation and digital platforms. Projections from Grand View Research estimate revenue in 2025 at approximately $115.9 million (R2.1 billion), with an anticipated growth to $201.3 million (R3.72 billion) by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. Data from FX Trading Africa indicates substantial forex-related trading activity, with around $2.21 billion (R40.89 billion) traded daily in South Africa and approximately 190,000 active traders. Youth participation has increased substantially, driven by social media influence and digital tools.

Further concerns include the frequent failure of online platforms to properly assess investor suitability, leading to the indiscriminate marketing of high-risk products across various age and income groups. The FSCA’s investigations consistently reveal significant losses among retail investors, regardless of their age or financial background. Mabuza mentioned instances where individuals were persuaded to invest significant funds, such as selling their homes, and the data shows that over 80% of clients lose money. Moreover, structural conflicts of interest are present, where platforms often act as counterparties to client trades, potentially leading to unfair advantages for the platforms.

Another key area of concern is the use of offshore platforms operating with limited or no regulatory oversight, increasing the potential for fraudulent activities. The FSCA is also closely examining copy trading and mirror trading models, which allow inexperienced investors to replicate the trades of experienced traders automatically. This area is under close review, and the FSCA is considering policy and legislative interventions to mitigate the risks associated with this type of trading.

As part of its efforts, the FSCA is accelerating the adoption of supervisory technology (suptech) to improve its ability to detect and respond to market risks proactively. Phokeng Mogase, chief digital officer at the FSCA, also emphasized the regulator's investment in digital capabilities to become more data-driven.





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