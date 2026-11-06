MK Party Leads KZN Local Election Count as ANC Falls to Second

The MK Party has emerged as the leading party in KwaZulu-Natal local government elections with 33%-34% of the vote at 30% counted, pushing the ANC to second place in a province it once dominated.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has emerged as the leading party in KwaZulu-Natal in its first local government election, with the African National Congress falling to second place in a province it once dominated.

By Thursday, with 30% counted, the IEC put the MK Party on 33%-34%, the ANC on 25%, the Inkatha Freedom Party on 22% and the Democratic Alliance on 10%-12%. No council had been formally declared except Richmond, where the MK Party took 56% and 10 of 17 seats. The final outcome of who will control eThekwini will only emerge from Friday.

Also read ANC Leads National Vote Count as KZN Turnout Tops National Average at 48.7 Percent

MK Party Celebrates Early Victories

The party formed by former president Jacob Zuma was celebrating on Thursday, with one candidate doing a victory lap with supporters parading a makeshift ANC coffin through the streets of Ward 25 in Springfield, eThekwini. The MK Party provincial spokesperson Mkhuseli Mlengane said the party had performed well in eThekwini despite predictions it would struggle there. That claim had not been verified by the IEC.

In 2024 the MK Party won KwaZulu-Natal with 45.35%, while in 2021 the ANC still won eThekwini with 42%. Those baselines have moved. Professor Zakhele Ndlovu, independent political analyst with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said what happened on Wednesday was not a surprise, but a reckoning. This election proves that the ANC has become unpopular in the province, especially in eThekwini, he said.

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In the township and peri-urban areas people do not have water, which is the biggest worry for many people. There are potholes. On rates, water and electricity, they are estimating. There is a lot of crime and people are blaming the ANC for all these things.

In the townships around Durban and Pietermaritzburg, that frustration turned into turnout. Voters who had stayed home in 2021 queued early, many saying they wanted a council that fixed water and roads, not one that explained why it could not. That mood, more than any rally, carried the MK Party through wards it had never contested before.

Unverified Social Media Victory Claims

While the election outcome is the responsibility of the IEC Results Centre, where every result must be audited before it is published, supporters have been posting ward lists and victory posts on social media long before the IEC has checked them. The MK Party coordinators claimed 25 of Msunduzi's 41 wards, a clean sweep in Impendle, 11 of 14 in uMshwathi, and in one unofficial graphic, 65% in eThekwini, all online. That claim had not been verified by the IEC.

Even the DA was claiming its own victories. It declared uMngeni won, and it claimed wards 16, 17, 20 and 26 in KwaDukuza, and wards 26, 30, 31, 33 and 34 in eThekwini. Against that, what the IEC had confirmed was this: in uMngeni, the partial count put the DA on 62.5% with Chris Pappas retaining his hold, and the MK Party had conceded 11 wards there.

Today, we can confidently proclaim that we will lead the municipality with a majority of more than 60% from the 48% we attained five years ago and continue with our plans to deliver for all residents of uMngeni, the party said. In the four, 100% black township wards in the municipality, the DA won every single one of them with a commanding majority.

We will continue with our mission to deliver for all residents in townships, rural and suburban areas. uMngeni will continue to be a beacon of hope in KZN. ANC KwaZulu-Natal convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu said it was too early to draw conclusions and the party would accept the outcome. The IEC picture was giving him reason for that caution. The ANC lost wards in Msunduzi, KwaDukuza and Newcastle, and in Inkosi Langalibalele it won none of the 24 wards.

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Freedom Front Plus Gains New Ground

In Dundee, Freedom Front Plus MP Philip van Staden told Sunday Times his party had won a proportional representation seat in the Endumeni municipality, its first entry there since 1994. It is the first time that we entered the elections in that municipality since 1994. We got massive support from the local people who came to vote for us. And it is not only whites who voted for us, many black people did, Van Staden said.

The party is contesting 25 municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, compared with 10 to 11 previously. Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg, is where the ANC's collapse may be most complete. IEC uMgungundlovu district manager Khulekani Mdadane said Msunduzi might only be finished counting on Friday evening because of recounts demanded by parties. In Ward 35, Sobantu, historically an ANC stronghold, the MK Party was declared the winner, prompting the ANC to demand a recount.

MK Party Leads In Key Municipalities

In uMhlathuze, Richards Bay, the MK Party was leading on 45.1%, followed by the IFP on 34.5% and the ANC on 12.63%. On the later IEC board the MK Party was still ahead on around 40.2%, with only 34 of 145 voting districts in. Newcastle is a three-way contest. With eight of its 36 wards declared, the MK Party had won five, the DA two and the ANC one.

The MK Party won Ward 6 by just one vote over the IFP. The IEC said outstanding objections in KZN could affect final municipal election results and council seat allocation, which is expected to proceed after the objections process is completed. Summing up the process at the KZN results operation centre on Thursday IEC national strategic liaison officer Mawethu Mosery said: Do not focus on the maths, this is a political exercise.

He said they had completed an almost two-hour long session with political party representatives to discuss seat allocation. We will wait until tomorrow. We have spent time with political parties explaining that process with them and we have a very good understanding, Mosery said. He said that municipal council seats are allocated in line with the country's proportional representation electoral system, which ensures that political parties receive representation according to their share of the vote.

A party's percentage of support in a municipality determines the number of seats it qualifies for, with both ward seats and proportional representation seats counting towards its overall entitlement.