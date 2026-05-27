Frustration among Kaizer Chiefs supporters after only one Amakhosi player included in Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad

A significant number of Kaizer Chiefs supporters have expressed their disappointment and frustration after only one Amakhosi player was included in Bafana Bafana's final squad for the FIFA World Cup. The supporters argue that Chiefs players have been largely overlooked by coach Hugo Broos in recent years, leading to their exclusion from the squads for the 2023 and 2025 AFCON tournaments. The supporters also criticized Broos for selecting eight players from rivals Orlando Pirates in his final squad.

A number of Kaizer Chiefs supporters took to social media to express their frustration after only one Amakhosi player was included in Bafana Bafana ’s final squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Chiefs players have largely been overlooked by Broos in recent years. During the World Cup qualifying campaign, no Amakhosi players featured regularly for Bafana Bafana, while the club also had no representatives in the squads for the 2023 and 2025 AFCON tournaments. Adding to the frustration among Chiefs fans, Broos selected eight players from rivals Orlando Pirates in his final squad. Supporters quickly reacted online following the squad announcement.

Some expressed their disappointment, while others criticized Broos for his perceived bias against Kaizer Chiefs players





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Kaizer Chiefs Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos Orlando Pirates Frustration Overlooked Selection Criticism

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