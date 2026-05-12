Frontend Engineer Opportunity at Tech-Driven Organization in Cape Town

This role as Frontend Engineer offers technical ownership, influence, and real impact, with a technology-driven organization operating at the intersection of science, innovation, and software development. You will lead the development of robust, scalable frontend solutions that support complex data-driven platforms.

Are you a Frontend Engineer looking for a technology-driven organization offering technical ownership, real impact, and opportunity to drive frontend decisions and build high-performing applications in Cape Town?

This role caters to Frontend Engineers who enjoy working with modern technologies, leading frontend decisions and building scalable frontend solutions to support complex data-driven platforms. Collaborate closely with engineers, product owners, designers, and subject-matter experts to deliver user-focused applications that make a difference





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Frontend Engineering Modern Technologies Leading Frontend Decisions Building High-Performing Applications Leading Technical Direction Growing Career Attracting Frontend Engineers Tech-Driven Organization Cape Town Posibility

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