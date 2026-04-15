From Township Gangs to Guiding Futures: Kolping Mbumba's Journey with Heroes Academy

Kolping Mbumba, Director of Operations at Heroes Academy, shares his personal journey from a troubled youth in Cape Town's townships, marked by fatherlessness and gang involvement, to his current role mentoring boys and fostering socio-emotional skills to prevent Gender-Based Violence and offer a path to a brighter future. The organization employs a holistic approach, combining mentorship, academic support, and a unique peer-led intervention model.

In the aftermath of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, Kolping Mbumba found himself at a pivotal lunch meeting that would steer his career towards a profoundly impactful path. He was meeting Warawadee Sukonpongpao-Harbich, a businesswoman with a vision to combat the escalating crisis of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), an issue that had been exacerbated by the pandemic's twin pressures of economic hardship, social isolation, and the disruption of vital support systems for survivors.

While the immediate concern was the alarming surge in violence against women and children, often termed a secondary pandemic, Mbumba was unknowingly being recruited into a hyper-local initiative aimed at addressing its root causes. Sukonpongpao-Harbich's innovative strategy focused on pairing young boys with positive male role models, guiding them through the challenging landscape of adolescence in Cape Town’s townships. These communities often lack present biological fathers, and societal norms can be heavily influenced by hypermasculinity, creating a vacuum that Heroes Academy sought to fill. Mbumba was immediately drawn to the mission, as it resonated deeply with his own past. At the tender age of nine, the loss of his father precipitated a seismic shift in his life, forcing him and his family to relocate from their rural homestead in the Eastern Cape to the stark realities of the Cape Town townships. Despite his mother's valiant efforts to shield him from the harshness of their new environment, life demanded that he mature rapidly. He bore witness to the insidious recruitment tactics of street gangs in Nyanga, drawing young boys into their volatile rivalries over territory. By his teenage years, Mbumba himself was caught in this cycle, not by choice, but by a desperate need for survival. To simply navigate the perilous journey home from school without facing brutal beatings, he aligned himself with one gang for protection against the aggressors of another. Consequently, his education languished as gang activities consumed his attention. His life's trajectory was irrevocably altered only when his mother enrolled him in a suburban school, a decision that paved the way for his eventual involvement with Heroes Academy. Initially, the Non-Governmental Organization's primary objective was the prevention of GBV through the cultivation of non-violent young men, thereby contributing to safer communities for women and girls. However, as the six-month pilot program neared its conclusion, this objective broadened. The development of the boys transitioned from being a mere means to an end; it became the core purpose. At the heart of the mentorship program lies the cultivation of crucial socio-emotional skills, often referred to as soft skills. These abilities are instrumental in helping the boys forge meaningful relationships and improve their academic focus. The program equips them with the language, tools, and support necessary to assert their agency, recognize their inherent worth, and foster a sense of belonging. Furthermore, they are actively encouraged to envision futures unconstrained by the limitations often imposed by township life. Mbumba, now the director of operations, possesses an intimate understanding, born from lived experience, of how structural forces profoundly shape the life chances of teenage boys in these environments. These forces include spatial inequality, underdevelopment, overcrowded educational institutions, a deficit of psychosocial support, pervasive crime and substance abuse, and limited avenues for upward mobility. Against this backdrop, Mbumba and the dedicated team at Heroes Academy present an alternative narrative, one that champions possibility over despair. The team comprises 13 facilitators, or mentors, supported by three head facilitators, who engage with boys in grades 8 through 11 across four schools. They also conduct weekly sessions at a community center in Langa, serving a diverse group of participants from various schools. Over a structured period of 23 weeks for grade 8 students and 17 weeks for grade 9 students, each two-hour session adheres to a curriculum built upon foundational values such as integrity, responsibility, honesty, optimism, and accountability. These sessions are conducted in a low-stakes environment, fostering participation through sharing circles, followed by a game of soccer. Beyond socio-emotional learning and psychosocial support, Heroes Academy has integrated academic assistance, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to the development of young men. Mbumba's personal narrative of loss, adaptation, and resilience is a powerful tool in building rapport with the boys. He believes that this relatability, where mentors share similar backgrounds and experiences, is fundamental to establishing trust. When mentors can connect with participants on a personal level, they are more likely to gain their trust and confidence, creating a safe space for boys to openly discuss issues like grief, substance abuse, or domestic challenges. To facilitate this, Siyabonga Ntozini, the head of the NGO's emergency response team, employs both open dialogue and discreet reporting mechanisms, including the innovative use of top-secret cards. This youth-friendly approach allows learners to anonymously flag sensitive issues they find difficult to voice directly, with these submissions reviewed on a weekly basis. Lukhanyo, a 17-year-old student at Inkwenkwezi High School in Dunoon, exemplifies the program's impact. He joined Heroes Academy in grade 8 and utilized the top-secret card to seek guidance regarding a significant family conflict that was causing him considerable distress. While he deeply loves his mother, their relationship had become strained due to frequent arguments, leaving him feeling misunderstood and in need of advice





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Heroes Academy Kolping Mbumba Gender-Based Violence Prevention Youth Mentorship Socio-Emotional Learning

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