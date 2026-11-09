Gauteng braces for midweek heat above 30°C after storms, with fire risk in Northern and Western Cape

Gauteng is set for a sharp midweek temperature rise above 30°C, with Pretoria reaching 36°C, after violent storms lashed Johannesburg. Parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape face 36°C to 40°C and extremely high fire risk.

Gauteng residents should prepare for a sharp rise in temperatures this week, with hot conditions expected to replace Monday's cloudy and relatively cool weather. The province is heading for a warmer midweek, with temperatures climbing above 30°C in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The heat follows violent storms that lashed Johannesburg, prompting emergency services to place all seven regions on high alert. Residents were warned to avoid floodwaters, swollen rivers and dangerous road conditions. According to Gauteng Weather, scorching heat is expected to hit the province this week.

Also read Monday’s weather: Heatwave grips Western Cape, Northern Cape, rain in the east

Pretoria And Vereeniging Face Peak Heat

Pretoria is expected to be the hottest, reaching 36°C, while Johannesburg is forecast to hit 34°C and Vereeniging 36°C. Thursday could bring similar heat, with Pretoria reaching 36°C. The warmer conditions follow a cooler start to the week, when Johannesburg was expected to reach around 21°C and Pretoria 22°C on Monday. Gauteng Weather also forecasts a 38% to 50% chance of showers for the week, which will be a welcome relief and cool the scorching weather conditions.

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Saturday and Sunday could bring cooler conditions as cloud cover and rainfall increase across the province. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. Residents have been encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and avoiding drinks that can contribute to dehydration, including alcohol and excessive amounts of coffee.

Eating cold, light meals is also recommended, while people should avoid spicy foods where possible. Authorities have also advised people to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to seek shade or shelter whenever possible. Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing can help reduce the effects of the intense heat. Pet owners have also been urged to take extra care, ensuring animals have access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times.

Health Advice And Fire Risk Across South Africa

Residents should drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and avoid spending long periods in direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day. Meanwhile, South Africans can expect a mix of fire danger, extreme heat and scattered rain across the rest of the country. Authorities warned of extremely high fire risk across parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts maximum temperatures of between 36°C and 40°C in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, while isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).