From Failing Matric Twice to Founding a Multi-Service Company: The Inspiring Journey of Lesedi Bogacwi

At 23, Lesedi Bogacwi turned academic setbacks into a thriving business, ByLight, offering babysitting, errands, and more.

Lesedi Bogacwi , a 23-year-old from Pretoria, South Africa, has transformed her life from academic failure to entrepreneurial success. She is the founder of ByLight, a multi-service company that provides babysitting, personal errands, housekeeping, airport meet-and-greet, and other tasks.

The company now employs over 10 people, a remarkable achievement for someone who struggled to pass her matric exams. Bogacwi's journey began with significant academic challenges. In 2020, she received poor matric results, with only 37% in mathematics and physics, which dashed her hopes of studying biokinetics at university. Every institution she applied to rejected her.

Determined to improve, she registered to rewrite her exams in 2021 but failed again. This double failure could have discouraged many, but Bogacwi refused to give up. During this period, she worked for a company owned by a woman named Pitsi, who recognized Bogacwi's potential. Pitsi encouraged her to start her own marketing company, believing she was worth more than her salary.

Using the money she earned, Bogacwi funded a higher certificate in paralegal studies at Mancosa in 2022. In 2023, she began a degree in information and technology management, which she completed last year. Her academic persistence paid off, but her entrepreneurial spirit was already taking flight. The idea for ByLight came unexpectedly.

In 2021, a friend who worked as a teacher and au pair double-booked herself for a babysitting job and asked Bogacwi to help. Bogacwi, who loves children, agreed and found the work surprisingly easy and profitable. This led to more babysitting opportunities and eventually expanded into meet-and-greet services when a colleague from overseas needed someone to welcome guests arriving in South Africa. As demand grew, Bogacwi enlisted friends to assist, and many now work for her company.

ByLight currently employs two cleaners, seven babysitters, an assistant, and one person dedicated to meet-and-greet services. In addition to running ByLight, Bogacwi works for an international credit bureau, creating social media content. Her boss is supportive of her entrepreneurial ventures as long as she meets her job requirements. Reflecting on her journey, Bogacwi emphasizes the importance of seizing every opportunity.

She advises others to knock on every door, even if employers say they no longer accept hard-copy CVs. Just showing up and trying can make a difference. There is always a way out; just try. Don't give up fighting.

If any little opportunity shows up, DM every brand. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of persistence in overcoming obstacles





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