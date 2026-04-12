From Dorm Room to Global Stage: South African Startup Disrupts Athleisure Market

A South African clothing startup, Old School, has rapidly gained traction in the global athleisure market, going from its beginnings in a university dorm room to forming partnerships with major sports organizations such as the NBA and Manchester City Football Club. This success story highlights the potential for innovative brands to capitalize on consumer demand and national identity while navigating the intricacies of branding and intellectual property.

A South Africa n clothing startup has rapidly ascended the global athleisure market, transforming from a university dorm room venture to collaborations with sports giants such as the National Basketball Association and Manchester City Football Club within a span of just seven years.

The genesis of Old School can be traced back to the desire of brothers Daneel and Stef Steinmann to create vintage-inspired shirts supporting their national rugby team, the Springboks, during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Faced with a lack of available options, they embarked on making their own, giving birth to their business. Initially lacking in-depth knowledge of intellectual property rights, the company learned valuable lessons as it progressed. The Springboks' triumph in the tournament fueled Old School's growth, culminating in a remarkable R4 million in team-shirt sales within a single day during the 2023 tournament. This surge in sales underscored the company's expanding presence in the global sports-apparel market, estimated at $97 billion by Euromonitor. The sports and athleisure segment in South Africa, where Old School operates, experienced a 7% expansion last year, exceeding the nation's 1.1% economic growth rate. This trend underscores the increasing demand for sports-related apparel and the potential for startups to capitalize on national brands and consumer loyalty. The company has skillfully navigated the complexities of branding and intellectual property, including a crucial learning experience involving copyright infringement allegations from the South African Rugby Union, resulting in a partnership. Old School's approach involves leveraging the association with national brands to build its value proposition, using a strategy that resonates with consumers who seek to express their affinity for beloved sports teams. The company has focused on providing premium storytelling and high-quality products, setting itself apart from larger sportswear manufacturers like Nike and Puma, which hold global rights for official team kits and apparel. \Old School's business model deviates from the traditional sports kit manufacturing rights held by industry giants. While these larger companies produce official team gear, Old School focuses on fanwear, replica items and athleisure wear that cater to the desire of consumers to wear apparel as fashion statements. This approach has led to partnerships with premier South African soccer clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the national Bafana Bafana team, and an array of NBA teams. The expansion strategy includes recent deals with Liverpool Football Club, and potential agreements with Spanish soccer giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. The company has established a significant retail presence, operating over 20 standalone stores, kiosks and pop-ups in key retail locations across South Africa, including its flagship store in Stellenbosch, opened in 2024. The strategic foresight adviser at Flux Trends, Bronwyn Williams, highlighted that firms like Old School capitalize on national brands to build their value while navigating the legal nuances of branding. Williams added that governments could consider a national fund to enable society to profit from national identity. The company, which now employs over 250 people across its operations, is also expanding its reach to the educational sector. It has partnered with 100 schools in South Africa, designing and manufacturing athleisure items for alumni and parents, fostering loyalty and community around their brand. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to building a diverse and robust ecosystem. The founders aim to create a premium experience with the brands they work with. \Daneel Steinmann stated that the company entered a market space where the desire to buy into a brand was already proven, and consumers wanted more than just kit wear. They wanted fashion pieces. The company's focus has evolved into offering storytelling and quality authority around the brands with which it collaborates. While not revealing profit figures, Steinmann indicated that the company reinvests its funds back into the business, demonstrating a commitment to continued growth and development. The brand has been successful in creating athleisure wear and replica items which have created a loyal customer base. The company's partnerships with various clubs is an expansion strategy that will allow the brand to grow even further. The company will also continue to work with schools to develop products. The company has a focus on storytelling, loyalty, community, and quality. Old School differentiates itself by focusing on the fashion aspect of sports apparel. The company understands the nuance of the law in order to operate and grow its brand. The company will continue to expand and create more partnerships. Old School is becoming a prominent force in the athleisure wear industry. The company has rapidly scaled from a dorm room to global partnerships. Old School has created a brand that represents quality, loyalty, and community. The company has many plans and strategies to continue growing and expanding. Old School is creating a new space in the market





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