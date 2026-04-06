From Despair to Hope: A Mother's Journey with Her Autistic Daughter in Malawi

This article tells the story of Martha Ongwane and her daughter Rachael in Malawi. It highlights the struggles of raising a child with autism in a society with limited resources and understanding, showcasing the challenges and the remarkable transformation that was made possible through access to expert care and community support.

Martha Ongwane gazes adoringly at her vibrant, giggling four-year-old daughter, Rachael, finding it difficult to reconcile the present joy with the despair of just two years prior. Back then, Martha was overwhelmed, driven to a point of desperation and depression by her non-verbal, biting, and constantly restless daughter, who had been diagnosed with autism. The community in Malawi , where they lived, had ostracized her, blaming her for Rachael's behaviors.

Martha was even advised to keep her daughter locked away, facing a complete lack of sympathy and understanding regarding autism and its appropriate treatment. The depths of her despair are heartbreakingly revealed as she recounts the moment she contemplated ending Rachael's life by poisoning her. 'I told myself it would be better if she died because that would mean she would rest and that would be the end of our problems. ' my heart didn't let me. I changed my mind and cried so much,' she says softly, looking down at her hands. However, two years later, a loving domestic scene unfolds as mother and daughter share a tender moment. Rachael playfully climbs onto her mother's lap in their home in Mzuzu, northern Malawi. The little girl's laughter fills the air as she embraces Martha, while Martha, now 33, prepares vegetables to accompany nsima, a thick maize porridge, for lunch. This remarkable transformation is largely attributed to the family gaining access to expert care. \The turning point came when Rachael was referred to Saint John of God, an organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities, during one of their numerous visits to Mzuzu Central Hospital. Primarily funded by the Catholic Church, Saint John of God offers community-based mental health services and operates a school for children with special educational needs, becoming an essential lifeline for the family. In addition, Martha and her husband also received crucial counselling. Freed from their previous isolation and societal stigma, the couple found a supportive network and educators equipped to address Rachael's unique challenges. Today, Rachael receives the specialized assistance she needs. Unfortunately, many others in Malawi and globally are not as fortunate. According to the World Health Organization, Rachael is one of more than 60 million people worldwide who are on the autism spectrum. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disability that affects brain development, influencing communication, social interaction, and sensory processing. Its manifestations vary greatly across a spectrum. While many autistic individuals possess unique strengths such as focused attention, exceptional memory, and innovative thinking, the lack of prioritization of mental health and behavioral disorders in many countries leads to a situation where only those exhibiting extreme behavioral differences are noticed, perpetuating stigma and discrimination. Malawi faces a significant shortage of specialists, with only two developmental paediatricians for a population exceeding 22 million, and just three consultant psychiatrists. The local language, Chichewa, lacks a direct translation for autism, with common terms such as 'ozelezeka' (mentally challenged) and 'ofuntha' (troublesome) reflecting misunderstandings of the condition. \Saint John of God is actively working to reshape perceptions within the community. At a community center near Martha's home, religious elders, representing both Christian and Muslim faiths, gather for autism awareness sessions facilitated by the organization. The sessions address deeply ingrained beliefs, including the misconception that witchcraft causes autism. A vicar articulates the common belief that people can be bewitched, and another man claims that magic can be used against pregnant women, thus causing autism in children. Christopher Mhone from Saint John of God acknowledges the pervasive lack of understanding surrounding autism and uses these sessions to introduce different perspectives. Through education and practical interventions, he aims to demonstrate how to effectively manage the symptoms. Reflecting on Martha and Rachael's journey, Mhone states, 'for a woman to come to a point where she feels like she should kill her child - as a nation we have failed her. Her burden has become so impossible to bear that she does not have the emotional and psychological capacity to cope.' Despite the existence of basic mental health services, including assessment and referral options at district and primary care levels, Malawi has only one government-run psychiatric referral facility, Zomba Central Hospital. Mhone highlights the urgent need for greater recognition and action, pointing out that autism isn't even acknowledged in the Disability Act, revealing a critical lack of awareness and hindering efforts to address the issue. The documentary is available on YouTube





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