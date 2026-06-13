From crash to finish line: Sthembiso Mkhize's first Comrades Marathon quest

After a March car accident that left him badly injured, finance administrator Sthembiso Mkhize prepares for his debut at the Comrades Marathon, drawn by family legacy, community support and a desire to honor his ancestors.

Sthembiso Mkhize , a 42‑year‑old finance administrator from the Oyster Box Hotel, has faced a daunting personal battle on his road to the 2024 Comrades Marathon .

In March, while traveling with seven fellow athletes to a coastal race in KwaZulu‑Natal, a tyre burst caused a severe car crash that left him with deep lacerations, lower‑back damage and internal trauma to his upper body. He spent a week in intensive care and required extensive physiotherapy before he could even take a few steps unaided. The ordeal forced him to miss more than a month of training, a setback that threatened his inaugural ultra‑marathon ambition.

Yet, buoyed by the encouragement of his family, the Gijima.com running community and his own sense of duty to honour his ancestors, Mkhize resolved to tackle the 85.77 kilometre stretch from Durban to Pietermaritzburg alongside roughly 22 000 other runners. Mkhize's motivation traces back to childhood evenings spent watching the Comrades on television with his mother, who urged her children to follow the race and the heroic feats of legends such as Bruce Fordyce.

"When I saw Fordyce push through illness to win, it sparked a belief that perseverance can conquer any obstacle," he recalls. Now, as the first long‑distance runner in his family, he feels an added pressure to set an example for his fiancée, three children and extended relatives.

"My mother says I must not push myself when I am unwell, but I also feel I owe it to my community and to my ancestors to try," he explains, acknowledging the emotional weight of the upcoming event. He expects his family to watch eagerly, his mother on television, and his teammates to rally him at the start line. The Comrades Marathon this year will also showcase other compelling narratives.

Elite runner Sibusiso Kubheka, who shattered the 100‑km world record with a sub‑six‑hour run last season, will make his first appearance in the ultra‑marathon, eager to learn from seasoned winners and to prove his class after a recent injury forced him out of the Two Oceans Marathon. His coach, Mandla Mngomezulu, describes Kubheka as a "special athlete" whose dedication aligns with the club's motto of "doing your best".

Meanwhile, veteran competitor Don Masinga, chasing his 16th Comrades medal, emphasises the importance of community values-respect, hard work and consistency-in sustaining athletes through challenges. The 99th edition promises a prize pool exceeding R8.2 million, with R925 000 awarded to the male and female winners, R464 000 to runners‑up and R334 000 to third‑place finishers, underscoring the race's status as South Africa's ultimate test of human endurance





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