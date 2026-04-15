From Adversity to Agency: How Heroes Academy Empowers Cape Town's Youth

Kolping Mbumba, Director of Operations at Heroes Academy, shares his personal journey of overcoming hardship to lead a program that mentors boys in Cape Town's townships, focusing on socio-emotional development, GBV prevention, and academic support, offering a narrative of hope and possibility.

Kolping Mbumba, Director of Operations at Heroes Academy, embodies the resilience and transformative power of mentorship, particularly for boys navigating the complex social landscapes of Cape Town 's townships. His personal journey, marked by early loss and survival, allows him to connect deeply with the young men he serves. Mbumba’s path to Heroes Academy began in 2021, a time when South Africa was cautiously emerging from stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

He met Warawadee Sukonpongpao-Harbich, a businesswoman who would soon recruit him into a vital fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The pandemic had amplified existing societal issues, including GBV, creating a climate of heightened economic stress, social isolation, and disrupted support systems for survivors. Reports of violence against women and children had already reached crisis levels, often referred to as a second pandemic. Sukonpongpao-Harbich's innovative approach involved pairing young boys with positive male role models. This initiative aimed to guide them through adolescence in environments where absent fathers are common, and hypermasculinity often dictates social norms. Mbumba was immediately drawn to this mission, as it resonated profoundly with his own experiences. At the tender age of nine, the death of his father propelled him from his Eastern Cape homestead to the shacks of Cape Town’s townships. Despite his mother's unwavering efforts to shield him, life demanded an accelerated growth, exposing him to the harsh realities of gang recruitment in Nyanga. In his teenage years, he found himself entangled with a gang, not by choice, but out of a need for protection against bullies. This immersion in gang activities inevitably overshadowed his education. A pivotal turn in his life occurred when his mother enrolled him in a suburban school, a decision that set him on a different trajectory, ultimately leading him to Heroes Academy. The non-profit organization's initial objective was the prevention of GBV by nurturing boys into non-violent men, thereby fostering safer communities for women and girls. However, by the conclusion of its six-month pilot program, this aim had evolved. The focus on boys' development shifted from being a means to an end to becoming the ultimate objective in itself. At the heart of the mentorship program lies the cultivation of socio-emotional skills, often termed soft skills, which are crucial for forming meaningful relationships and improving academic focus. The boys are provided with the language, skills, and support necessary to affirm their agency, self-worth, and sense of belonging, while also being encouraged to envision a future unbound by the limitations of township life. Mbumba, now the Director of Operations, and his team at Heroes Academy understand that the life chances of teenage boys in these communities are profoundly shaped by structural forces. These include spatial inequality, underdevelopment, overcrowded schools, insufficient psychosocial support, high crime and substance abuse rates, and limited pathways for upward mobility. In response, they offer a counter-narrative, one that champions possibility over despair. The team, comprising 13 facilitators or mentors and led by three head facilitators, works across four schools, conducting weekly workshops for students in grades 8 through 11. They also hold weekly sessions at a community center in Langa, serving a diverse group of participants. Over the course of 23 weeks for grade 8s and 17 weeks for grade 9s, each two-hour session follows a structured curriculum centered on values such as integrity, responsibility, honesty, optimism, and accountability. These sessions are conducted in a supportive environment, a sharing circle, designed to encourage participation, followed by a game of soccer. Beyond socio-emotional learning and psychosocial support, Heroes Academy has integrated academic assistance into its offerings, providing a comprehensive approach to boys' development. Mbumba's personal story of loss, adaptation, and survival is a key element in building trust with the boys. He believes that relatability, where mentors share similar backgrounds and experiences, is paramount to earning the trust and confidence of young participants. Without this trust, boys may be hesitant to disclose issues such as grief, substance abuse, or domestic abuse. Siyabonga Ntozini, head of the NGO’s emergency response team, plays a crucial role in this process. He facilitates open conversations and employs discreet reporting mechanisms, including uniquely designed top-secret cards. These cards offer a youth-friendly way for learners to flag sensitive issues they may find difficult to voice directly, and are reviewed weekly. Lukhanyo, a 17-year-old learner from Inkwenkwezi High School in Dunoon, who joined Heroes Academy in grade 8, shared his experience of using a top-secret card. He sought assistance with a distressing family conflict that was significantly impacting him. While he loved his mother, their relationship was strained by constant arguments, leaving him feeling misunderstood and in need of guidance





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Mentorship Youth Development Gender-Based Violence Cape Town Socio-Emotional Learning

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