From a Village Encounter to Oncology Pioneer: Dr Abba Mallum's Mission to Bridge Cancer Care Gaps

Spotlight spotlights Dr Abba Mallum, whose career in oncology was sparked by a young breast cancer patient in Nigeria who died after being denied care due to poverty. His journey took him from Borno to South Africa, where he became the first to complete a PhD in radiotherapy and oncology, focusing on tailored treatment protocols for African settings.

Driven by a desire to serve, Dr Abba Mallum shares his journey from Borno State, Nigeria , to becoming a pioneering figure in radiotherapy and oncology in South Africa .

His path was shaped by a heartbreaking encounter with a young woman suffering from breast cancer who, due to poverty, could not access timely treatment. This experience ignited his resolve to address the severe lack of oncology services in northern Nigeria. Unable to specialize locally, he sought opportunities abroad, leading him to Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Academic Hospital. There, under mentorship, he completed a master's degree in radiation oncology.

Today, he works as a consulting oncologist at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban, where he also conducted groundbreaking PhD research comparing radiotherapy regimens in an African context, a first of its kind. His story underscores the critical gaps in cancer care and the power of personal mission to drive systemic change





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Dr Abba Mallum Oncology Radiotherapy Cancer Care Nigeria South Africa Stellenbosch University Phd Breast Cancer Health Disparities

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