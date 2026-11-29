Jeremie Frimpong's own goal cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's early strike as Everton held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby, leaving the Reds fourth in the Premier League.

Jeremie Frimpong's own goal cost Liverpool the chance to go second in the Premier League as Everton salvaged a 1-1 draw from the Merseyside derby.

Dominik Szoboszlai's sweet strike fired Liverpool into an early lead, but Frimpong's error stalled his side's momentum in the title race. A point leaves Andoni Iraola's men in fourth and Everton in eighth. The Toffees were aiming to make amends for a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford last time out, but a bright start was quickly forgotten when Liverpool took the lead after just five minutes.

Also read Dominik Szoboszlai Scores For Liverpool Against Everton In Premier League Clash

Florian Wirtz drives Liverpool surge

Florian Wirtz's best form since his move from Bayer Leverkusen last year has been a major factor behind Liverpool's surge in recent weeks. The German international took his tally of goals and assists to nine in his past six games for club and country as from his pass Szoboszlai arrowed a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

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The return of Frimpong at right-back for his first Premier League start since August was Liverpool's only change from the side that thrashed Manchester United 4-0 last weekend. Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo has brought more stability to the Reds' defence after a shaky start to Iraola's time in charge and was missed, most notably for Everton's equaliser.

Frimpong gifted Everton a route back into the game when he shanked Kieran Dewsbury-Hall's free-kick into his own net under pressure from Jake O'Brien. Liverpool responded to end the first half in the ascendancy but were made to rue not taking their chances before the break. Wirtz fired too close to Jordan Pickford after a lightning Liverpool counter-attack, with Everton furious a foul had not gone their way in the build-up.

Liverpool miss chances against Everton

Frimpong should have had his moment of redemption moments later with a teasing cross that the in-form Isak somehow stabbed wide from point-blank range. Liverpool's four wins in their previous five league games saw them emerge as potentially Arsenal's biggest threat to retaining the title. But a lacklustre second-half showing illustrated a side still in transition just months into Iraola's reign. The visitors still had the better chances to take all three points.

Virgil van Dijk headed over with a similar chance to the one he netted to win this fixture last season. Isak then fluffed his lines once more after patient play from Wirtz teed up the Swedish striker five minutes from time as Everton held out for a point.