Friday the 13th: Why the Superstition Persists and What the Evidence Shows

Friday the 13th carries a sinister reputation, but research has found no reliable evidence that the date brings more accidents, deaths or disasters.

Black cats, bad omens and a date that sends shivers down spines. Friday the 13th has earned a rather sinister reputation across the world, inspiring horror movies, fuelling centuries-old superstitions and leaving some people wondering whether they should simply stay in bed until midnight. But is the date genuinely unlucky, or are people simply frightening themselves?

There are 365 days in a year, yet one particular date has managed to stand out. The number 13 has long been linked with broken mirrors, black cats and unexplained misfortune, and when it falls on a Friday, the belief is that things become even more ominous. The question is how this particular combination became so feared, and whether a dark historical secret lies behind it.

Also read South Africa heatwave persists until Friday with 30% rain chance in some provinces

Religious and Mythological Roots of the Superstition

The fear of the number 13 is far older than modern calendars and horror films. Across various traditions and cultures, the number 12 has traditionally been associated with completeness and order, while 13 disrupts that neat arrangement. That disruption appears to be the foundation on which later stories were built.

In Christian tradition, one of the most commonly cited explanations links the number to the Last Supper. According to the biblical account, 13 people were present at the table, with Judas Iscariot, who later betrayed Jesus Christ, often identified as the 13th guest. Friday also carries religious significance in Christianity, as it is traditionally recognised as the day of Jesus' crucifixion. Put together, these associations created a belief that has endured for centuries.

Advertisement

Norse mythology offers a similarly unsettling story. One legend tells of a banquet attended by 12 gods, until the uninvited trickster god Loki arrived as the 13th guest. His appearance reportedly brought chaos and death, adding another layer to the idea that 13 is an unwelcome guest at any gathering.

Did the Knights Templar Arrests Start the Fear?

One frequently mentioned historical event took place on Friday, October 13, 1307, when King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of members of the Knights Templar. The date is often presented as the origin of the fear surrounding Friday the 13th, but the connection is far from settled.

Historians debate whether the arrests directly contributed to the fear of Friday the 13th. While the episode makes for a particularly chilling historical footnote, its role in establishing the superstition is not definitively proven. The link remains a compelling story rather than a documented cause.

The superstition was later reinforced by modern popular culture. A famous horror franchise helped transform the date into an internationally recognised symbol of fear and misfortune. Friday the 13th was no longer just another date on the calendar, but a day associated with fictional terror, murderous mayhem and enough jump scares to make even the bravest film fans think twice about watching alone.

The superstition has become so well known that it even has its own official-sounding name: paraskevidekatriaphobia. Try saying that three times without getting your tongue in a twist.

Advertisement

Does Friday the 13th Actually Bring Misfortune?

Research has consistently found no reliable evidence that more accidents, deaths or disasters occur on Friday the 13th than on other Fridays. Despite centuries of ominous stories, the date itself does not appear to increase the risk of misfortune.

Some studies have even suggested that fewer people travel on Friday the 13th, which could potentially reduce certain risks. While imagination may be working overtime, there is no convincing scientific reason to believe that the date makes people more likely to encounter bad luck.

The reason the belief persists lies largely in human memory. When something goes wrong on an ordinary Tuesday, people tend to shrug it off and move on. When the same mishap happens on Friday the 13th, it is far more likely to be remembered, blamed on the date and added to the growing collection of spooky stories.

Cultural beliefs also vary widely. In Spain and parts of Latin America, Tuesday the 13th is traditionally regarded with suspicion. In Italy, the number 17, rather than 13, is traditionally considered unlucky, and for some Italians, Friday the 17th is the date to watch out for.

Whether people believe in bad omens or consider themselves completely immune to superstition, Friday the 13th has an interesting story to tell. Its reputation has been shaped by religious traditions, ancient mythology, historical events and popular entertainment. As far as the evidence goes, however, there is no reason to believe the date carries any mysterious power to bring misfortune.