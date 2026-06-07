Freshlyground Returns with New Album and Vocalist Makhoba Ahead of International Tour

Freshlyground, the iconic South African band, announces a new album featuring vocalist Makhoba, marking a new chapter after Zolani Mahola's departure. The band discusses the creative process, the pressure of living up to past hits, and their upcoming global tour.

The beloved Cape Town-based group Freshlyground have earned a devoted following, both at home and around the world. They are releasing their first album since 2018 and it is the first one that includes their new vocalist, Makhoba .

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Makhoba, along with founding members Josh Hawks and Julio Sigauque ahead of a busy touring schedule. The young singer, who has actually been with the band since 2024 already, has to really find a balance between keeping some of her own style and staying true to the sound fans have always loved about the band.

Acknowledging that she has big shoes to fill following the departure of Zolani Mahola to launch a solo career, Makhoba comes back with her own line. Raised in a Rastafarian family in Imizamo Yethu, an informal settlement in Hout Bay, her main musical influences were reggae, hip hop, gqom and amapiano, Makhoba says. It was only in Grade 12 that she got to discover Freshlyground as the group that were behind a whole string of hits.

"It can be difficult (to join a collective) and as time went by the pressure got to build up because I realized that these people have done so many iconic things, thinking 'how am I going to live up to that? '. But I'd like to think that I bring my own authenticity and that I bring originality.

" "Their sound was very new to me and I never ever thought I'd be able to do what they do... but I'm on a never-ending journey of self-discovery. The diversity of Imizamo Yethu has helped me grow.

" Hawks says that when he introduced her to the others, it was in fact the band members who were saying that they'd need to up their game. "The first time I heard her voice, it was like 'who's that! ', and the first time she sang for them, the response was immediate as well. " Asked why they decided to return to the studio at this particular time, Hawks stresses the need for creatives to keep moving forward.

"We needed to do some new material, otherwise we were kind of the FG tribute band doing all the old stuff! Fore we put together a bunch of material over a period of some months; we had about 20 options which we whittled down to ten and then landed up with eight on the record. The aim is just to keep writing... in the music game you've got to keep putting stuff out there.

" The band have a few gigs remaining at home before heading abroad for an international tour that includes Germany, the Netherlands, UK and Norway





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Freshlyground Makhoba Zolani Mahola South African Music New Album International Tour Vocalist

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