French President Emmanuel Macron and his Kenyan counterpart declared investments worth $27bn in Africa at the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi. The two-day event aims to broaden partnerships and make investment deals while addressing anti-French sentiment in former colonies. France is investing in areas such as energy transition, digital and AI, the maritime economy, and agriculture to create jobs in both Africa and France.

The French president and his Kenyan counterpart co-host Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, declaring investments worth $27bn in Africa. The French aim to broaden partnerships and encourage African business leaders to invest in France, addressing anti-French sentiment in former colonies.

Countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have expelled French troops due to strained relations. The summit reflects a shift in French strategy towards Africa, aiming to create jobs and showcase new markets beyond traditional ties in West and Central Africa





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Diplomacy Politics African Leaders Summit Emmanuel Macron Africa Forward Summit Noble Motive French Investors Ethiopian Model Africa's Self-Reliance Peace And Security Economic Partnership Russia

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