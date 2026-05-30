French Open News: Sabalenka, Osaka, Parry, and Chwalinska Advance

Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Diane Parry, and Iga Chwalinska advanced to the fourth round of the French Open, while Daria Kasatkina and Iva Jovic were eliminated.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka continued her pursuit of a first French Open title by easing past Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 in the French Open third round on Saturday.

Sabalenka let her momentum drift at the start of the second set as two unforced errors and a double fault allowed Kasatkina to break in the opening game. The Australian then held to love as Sabalenka continued to miss. At 6-5, with Kasatkina serving, Sabalenka reasserted her control. She raced to three match points and converted the second to win in one hour and 17 minutes, and become the ninth woman to win 100 matches while ranked No.1.

She said that while she would have been happy to cruise through the first week of a major with easy wins, Kasatkina's resistance could be beneficial.

'Good to be tested, like to feel the fight like activate this fight mode, to feel the pressure a little bit. I feel like it's a good preparation for the second week,' she explained. Osaka won their only meeting at a major, at the same stage in the 2018 US Open, a tournament the Japanese star went on to win for the first of her four majors.

Since then they had not met again until two encounters this season -- both won by Sabalenka at Indian Wells and Madrid. Former world number one Osaka dazzled with an all-gold outfit but had to dig deep for a hard-fought 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4 victory over American teenager Iva Jovic on Saturday to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Slam champion Diane Parry pulled off a stunning 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) victory over American Amanda Anisimova, advancing to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. The 23-year-old, ranked 92nd in the world, delighted the home crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier as she eliminated Anisimova, the sixth seed and a two-time major finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, as well as a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2019.

The Frenchwoman endured a shaky start, falling 3-1 behind in the opening set, but stormed back with five successive games to claim it on her third set point. Anisimova, however, found her footing in the second set, breaking Parry at a critical stage to force a deciding set. The third set unfolded in dramatic fashion as Parry broke to lead 4-3, only for the American to immediately break back, amplifying the tension.

It was in the decisive tiebreak where Parry showed her mettle, taking control early and clinching victory on her first match point after two hours and 44 minutes. Parry, who is a fan of soccer side Paris St Germain, was relieved to finish her third round before the team's Champions League final against Arsenal.

With her second career victory over a top-10 player, Parry ensured a local representation in the second week of the French Open women's draw for the third straight tournament. Chwalinska, on her maiden appearance at the French Open, has been the surprise package of the tournament with a remarkable run to the last 16





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French Open Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Diane Parry Iga Chwalinska Daria Kasatkina Iva Jovic

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