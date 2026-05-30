French Open Fashion and Drama: Osaka's Glittering Run, Teen Star Kouame, and Cerundolo Brothers March On

Naomi Osaka blends fashion and form with a glowing Eiffel Tower-inspired outfit as she eyes the fourth round at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, French teen Moise Kouame aims to delight home fans, the Cerundolo brothers both compete, Aryna Sabalenka looms as a potential obstacle, and a politically tinged Ukrainian-Russian match adds tension.

At the French Open , the spotlight on fashion shifts to Court Suzanne Lenglen, where women's stars often draw as much attention for their attire as their tennis.

Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, continues to blend her on-court presence with striking outfits, having debuted an "Eiffel Tower at night" ensemble at Roland Garros-a sparkling, gold-accented dress. She advanced with straight-set victories over Laura Siegemund and Donna Vekic, and now faces 17th-seeded Iva Jokic, with a potential fourth-round berth on the line.

That could set up a clash with either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina; Sabalenka, dominant overall but less proven on clay, lost last year's final to Coco Gauff. On the men's side, 17-year-old French hope Moise Kouame, fresh from a five-set second-round thriller, takes on Alejandro Tabilo. Gauff defends her title serenely thus far against Anastasia Potapova.

Organisers have scheduled Felix Auger-Aliassime to close play on the main court after his marathon first-round night match; this time he meets Brandon Nakashima. The Cerundolo brothers are both in action: Francisco, the 25th seed, opens on Court 14 versus Zachary Svajda, having felt motivated by sibling Juan Manuel's upset of Jannik Sinner; Juan Manuel plays Martin Landaluce on Court 7.

Also scheduled is a politically charged Ukrainian-Russian duel between Oleksandra Oliynykova and Diana Shnaider, with Oliynykova accusing Shnaider of supporting war crimes in Ukraine





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French Open Roland Garros Naomi Osaka Fashion Tennis Outfits Moise Kouame Cerundolo Brothers Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Felix Auger-Aliassime Oleksandra Oliynykova Diana Shnaider Ukraine Russia

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