French National Detained in Madagascar Amidst Alleged Destabilization Plot

A former French serviceman and several Malagasy citizens have been arrested in Madagascar, accused of plotting to destabilize the country through sabotage and incitement to rebellion. The incident has sparked a diplomatic dispute between Madagascar and France.

A significant political and security situation is unfolding in Madagascar , marked by allegations of a destabilization plot involving a French national and several Malagasy citizens.

Authorities in Madagascar have detained a former French serviceman, accusing him of participating in a conspiracy to undermine the country's stability. The individual, whose name has not been publicly released, faces charges including criminal conspiracy and plotting to sabotage critical infrastructure, specifically targeting power lines and thermal plants. The alleged plot was scheduled to be executed on April 18th, according to Prosecutor Nomenarinera Mihamintsoa Ramanantsoa.

This development has triggered a diplomatic row between Madagascar and France, with Madagascar expelling a French diplomat accused of involvement in the alleged destabilization efforts. France has vehemently denied these accusations, summoning Madagascar's charge d'affaires in Paris to lodge a strong protest and dismissing the claims as 'not only unfounded, but also incomprehensible given the consistent and concrete support provided by France'.

The investigation, led by Prosecutor Ramanantsoa, has revealed evidence pointing to a coordinated effort to disrupt public order and potentially incite rebellion. Suspects have also been charged with spreading false information to disturb public order and harbouring individuals wanted by authorities. A key piece of evidence cited by the prosecution is a Whatsapp group chat named 'Revolution of the Brave Citizens'.

This chat reportedly contained detailed plans for actions including orchestrated power outages, attempts to encourage security forces to mutiny against the government, and the mobilization of young people to create widespread unrest. The timing of these allegations is particularly sensitive, coming less than a year after Madagascar experienced weeks of youth-led protests that ultimately led to the removal of former President Andry Rajoelina in September.

Some of the key figures involved in those earlier protests have expressed dissatisfaction with the current political landscape, warning against any attempts to 'hijack the rebellion' and suggesting a continuation of demands for significant political change. The current government, led by Michael Randrianirina who assumed control in October 2025 following Rajoelina's deposition, appears determined to assert its authority and prevent any further destabilization. The situation highlights the complex interplay of domestic political tensions and international relations in Madagascar.

The involvement of a French national has understandably escalated the diplomatic friction, with France asserting its commitment to supporting Madagascar's stability while simultaneously defending its citizen against what it considers baseless accusations. The judicial proceedings are ongoing, with the French former serviceman currently held in a maximum-security prison. Young members of the 'Revolution of the Brave Citizens' group have been placed under judicial supervision, indicating a broader investigation into the network of individuals allegedly involved in the plot.

This case raises questions about the potential for external interference in Madagascar's internal affairs and the challenges faced by the new government in consolidating its power and addressing the underlying grievances that fueled the previous protests. The accusations of sabotage targeting essential infrastructure are particularly concerning, as they could have severe consequences for the country's economy and the well-being of its citizens.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the full extent of the alleged plot and its implications for Madagascar's political future. The incident also serves as a reminder of the fragility of political transitions in the region and the importance of maintaining open communication and diplomatic channels to prevent misunderstandings and de-escalate tensions





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Madagascar France Destabilization Plot Sabotage Diplomatic Dispute Political Unrest

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