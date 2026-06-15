French sports journalists have launched a campaign to free Christophe Gleizes, a journalist imprisoned in Algeria since May 2024 for reporting on a football club. They are leaving an empty seat at France's World Cup news conferences to highlight his case.

French sports journalists have taken a powerful stand at the World Cup in the United States, calling for the release of colleague Christophe Gleizes , who has been imprisoned in Algeria since May 2024.

Gleizes, a journalist specializing in African football for the Paris-based magazine So Foot, was detained while traveling in Algeria to report on the football club Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JSK) based in Tizi Ouzou. He was subsequently convicted on charges related to exchanges with a proponent of self-determination for the Kabyle minority, a region in northeastern Algeria with a long history of tension with the central government.

The case has sparked outrage among media freedom advocates and journalists worldwide, who argue that his imprisonment is a direct attack on press freedom. At every France match during the tournament, a seat in the press box is left empty, symbolizing the absence of Gleizes and drawing attention to his plight.

Before the France team's news conference on Monday, held at the New Jersey New York Stadium ahead of their match against Senegal, dozens of journalists held up scarves reading Free Gleizes in a show of solidarity. The gesture was a visual reminder of the ongoing struggle for press freedom, not just in Algeria but globally.

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, addressed the issue during the conference, stating his hope that Gleizes would soon be free to ask his own questions. The empty chair, placed prominently in the room, served as a silent but powerful protest against the detention of a journalist merely for doing his job.

Journalist Vincent Duluc, from the daily sports newspaper L'Equipe, posed a question on behalf of Gleizes about hydration breaks during matches, a seemingly routine query that underscored the absurdity of the situation. Gleizes s mother, Sylvie, was present outside the stadium, speaking to journalists and expressing her hope for her son s release. She described the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on the family and thanked the media community for their support.

The campaign has gained momentum since Gleizes was sentenced in an Algerian court, with representatives from over 40 French media outlets issuing a joint statement asserting that the imprisonment of a journalist for carrying out his profession is a red line that must never be crossed. They have called on Algerian authorities to release him immediately and allow him to return to his family and his work.

The case has also drawn attention from international organizations, including Reporters Without Borders, which has condemned the detention as a violation of fundamental freedoms. The French government has been urged to intervene diplomatically, though official statements have been cautious.

Meanwhile, the empty seat at France s news conferences continues to be a stark reminder of the risks journalists face in covering stories in regions where freedom of expression is not always guaranteed. The World Cup, a global event meant to unite people through sport, has become an unexpected platform for advocating for the release of one of its own.

The story of Christophe Gleizes highlights the broader issue of press freedom in Algeria, where journalists and activists often face harassment and legal repercussions for their work. The Kabylie region, home to the Berber-speaking Kabyle people, has been a flashpoint for separatist sentiments, and any association with such movements is treated harshly by the authorities. Gleizes case is particularly concerning because his work was purely journalistic, focusing on football and culture rather than politics.

Nonetheless, he was caught in a legal system that criminalizes contact with individuals advocating for self-determination. The solidarity shown by French sports journalists is a testament to the power of collective action, but the ultimate goal remains the safe return of their colleague. As the World Cup progresses, the empty seat will continue to be a silent plea for justice, hoping that by the time the tournament ends, Christophe Gleizes will be free to resume his work.

The football community, from players to fans, has shown support through social media campaigns and public statements. The hope is that this global attention will put enough pressure on Algerian authorities to secure his release. For now, the press box remains one seat short, and the absence is felt profoundly by those who value the freedom to report without fear





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