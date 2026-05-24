French rugby clubs have been the most successful teams in the UEFA Champions Cup competition, winning 14 out of 30 tournaments. However, this success has led to English teams underperforming and struggling due to financial instability and injuries. Despite the recent dominance, the Top 14 is not as far ahead as one might expect, with England having won 10 Champions Cup titles in the competition’s history.

Bordeaux-Begles’s 41-19 thrashing of Leinster in the Champions Cup final secured a sixth straight victory in the competition for the dominant French Top 14 clubs.

Not since Exeter Chiefs edged Racing 92 31-27 in the Covid-affected 2019-20 season has a team from outside of France lifted the Champions Cup trophy. Toulouse started the run the following year, defeating La Rochelle in what was the first all-French final in six years. La Rochelle then won successive finals, kicking off Leinster’s agonising run of losing four finals in the last five years.

Toulouse secured a record-extending sixth Champions Cup in 2024 before Bordeaux won their first continental title... With the figure set to increase to 139.4 million euros for the 2027-2031 period. Bordeaux-Begles can also count on selling out their 32,000-capacity Stade Chaban Delmas throughout the season, giving them the highest average attendance in the world in club rugby...

French clubs are independent from the national federation and the two professional leagues are run by a private body, while Leinster’s decisions are dictated by the Irish Rugby Football Union





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Champions League France Guinness PRO14 Leicester Tigers London Irish Rugby Toulouse Top 14 Venue: Bilbao Spain

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