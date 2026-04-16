Freiburg Achieves Historic Europa League Semifinal Berth

German club Freiburg has secured a maiden appearance in the Europa League semifinals after a commanding 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo. The team's impressive performance in the quarterfinals underscores their growing European pedigree.

In a momentous achievement, German football club Freiburg has etched its name in history by qualifying for the Europa League semifinals for the very first time. The team clinched their spot with a decisive 3-1 victory against Spanish side Celta Vigo on Thursday, building upon a strong first-leg performance. Julian Schuster's squad had already established a commanding advantage in the quarterfinal tie, having secured a comfortable 3-0 win in the initial encounter held in Germany last week.

This means Freiburg will now contest a European semifinal for the first time in their club's existence. Looking ahead, Freiburg will face either Real Betis of Spain or Sporting Braga from Portugal in the semifinal round. The outcome of that tie remained undecided at the time of reporting, with both teams locked at 1-1 heading into their decisive second leg. Freiburg's journey to this stage has been characterized by remarkable resilience and tactical discipline. Having already surpassed expectations by reaching the quarterfinals of a major European competition for the first time this season, their sights are now firmly set on a maiden final appearance. Throughout their Europa League campaign, the team has demonstrated exceptional defensive solidity, conceding a mere seven goals across twelve matches. However, it was their potent and clinical attack that truly shone in the second leg against Celta Vigo, effectively quashing any hopes of a comeback from their Spanish opponents. The decisive blows were struck in the first half of the second leg, with Freiburg scoring two goals in a rapid six-minute span. The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Matthias Ginter delivered a perfectly weighted pass, finding Jordy Makengo's intelligent run. Makengo skillfully nodded the ball back to Ritsu Doan, who unleashed a stunning volley that rocketed into the top corner of the net, giving Freiburg the lead. Just six minutes later, in the 39th minute, the advantage was doubled. Noah Suzuki was instrumental in the build-up, playing a neat one-two passing sequence with Jan-Niklas Beste before calmly converting the return pass with a composed finish, showcasing his clinical ability in front of goal. The scoring was completed in the 51st minute when Suzuki found the back of the net once again. This time, he netted from close range, expertly finishing a pass from Vincenzo Grifo after Johan Manzambi had skillfully dribbled through the Celta Vigo defense, creating the opportunity. This performance highlights Freiburg's growing attacking prowess and their ability to convert chances under pressure. In other Europa League quarterfinals, Aston Villa, managed by the highly decorated Unai Emery, holds a significant 3-1 aggregate lead as they prepare to host Italian side Bologna. Emery, a four-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla and Villarreal and a runner-up with Arsenal, is aiming to guide Villa to a second European semifinal under his tenure, having previously reached the last four of the Conference League in 2024. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest faces a tense encounter against Porto at the City Ground. The first leg concluded in a 1-1 draw, leaving the tie finely balanced. The two-time European champions Forest are vying for their first continental semifinal appearance since the UEFA Cup during the 1983-84 season, underscoring the historical significance of this potential achievement for the club





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