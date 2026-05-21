Freeze in School Textbook Funding Sparks Dispute

The Free State Department of Education's decision to freeze school textbook budgets has led to chaos in public schools across the province. The National Norms and Standards of School Funding legally require provincial education departments to transfer their funding on or before 15 May 2026. The Free State Department of Education, however, halted the distribution of the Learning and Teaching Support Material component and initiated a centralised procurement process, citing chronic administrative failures and unlawful photocopying by school administrators.

Following a last-minute decision to freeze school textbook budgets just days before a statutory deadline, the Free State Department of Education has strongly defended its centralised takeover, citing chronic administrative failures and unlawful photocopying by school administrators.

However, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) have criticised the move as an unlawful policy of collective punishment, with Fedsas threatening legal action





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Education Freeze Textbook Funding Procurement Administrative Failures

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