Freeway Toyota Johannesburg Launches Integrated Café – YML Eatery

Freeway Toyota in Johannesburg has opened YML Eatery, a fully integrated café within its dealership, aiming to enhance the customer experience and create a lifestyle destination. The café offers a diverse Halal menu, catering to both customers and the public.

Freeway Toyota in Johannesburg has taken a significant step towards redefining the car dealership experience with the launch of a fully integrated café , YML Eatery, within its premises.

This isn't merely an addition to the dealership; it represents a broader strategic vision to transform the dealership into a lifestyle destination, moving beyond the traditional transactional model. Imtiaz Laher, CEO of Freeway Group, emphasized that the café is intended to be accessible to the public, not just customers of the dealership, and its success could pave the way for similar implementations across other dealerships in the future.

The introduction of YML Eatery in 2024 signifies a commitment to enhancing customer engagement and modernizing the dealership environment, aligning with Toyota’s core values of customer experience, innovation, and hospitality. The café is seamlessly woven into the dealership’s fabric, becoming an integral part of the customer journey rather than an isolated entity. This holistic approach aims to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere where customers can spend time, fostering a sense of community and loyalty.

The heart of YML Eatery lies in its dedication to family, tradition, and quality. The eatery’s philosophy centers around recipes passed down through generations, ensuring that each dish is prepared with love and care. They prioritize ethical and local sourcing of ingredients, striving to create meals that are both delicious and nourishing. The menu is extensive and diverse, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

From seafood and familiar comfort foods to healthy options, burgers, gatsbys, toasties, and a variety of curries, YML Eatery offers something for everyone. Special attention is given to religious observances, with curated menus for celebrations like Eid and platters specifically designed for Ramadhaan, ranging in price from R320 for four people to R640 for six.

These Ramadhaan platters feature a delightful assortment of items, including Chicken and Beef Springrolls, Chicken and Beef Pies, Potato Vetkoeks, Chicken Sliders, and Butter Chicken Pitas. Beyond these special offerings, the café boasts a tempting array of à la carte options, including Croissant French Toast for R149, Korean Chicken Wings for R149, Herb Butter Steak for R369, and Butter Chicken Curry for R149.

Pasta lovers can indulge in Tandoori Chicken Mayo Pasta, Masala Steak Pasta, and the signature YML Gourmet Pasta, priced between R139 and R199. Seafood enthusiasts will be delighted by the selection of prawns, with 24 Queen prawns available for R829 and six Prince prawns for R149.

Furthermore, YML Eatery provides a comprehensive beverage menu, featuring smoothies, fresh juices, bubble tea, matcha, crushers, milkshakes, and mocktails, all priced under R100. Recognizing the needs of younger diners, a dedicated ‘kiddies menu’ offers a selection of food items priced under R100. The café’s ambiance is meticulously crafted, with artfully plated dishes and thoughtfully chosen décor, creating an inviting and memorable dining experience.

The name, YML Eatery, is a tribute to Yusuf Mohammed Laher, honoring his legacy of joy, kindness, and a passion for exceptional food. The eatery’s mission is to unite people through the pleasure of dining, creating cherished moments and lasting memories. The café is fully Halal certified, ensuring that all food preparation adheres to Islamic dietary guidelines.

This commitment to inclusivity and quality positions YML Eatery as a unique and appealing destination, not only for Freeway Toyota customers but for anyone seeking a premium café experience in the Johannesburg area. The initiative demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to customer service and a dedication to building a strong community around the Toyota brand.

It’s a clear indication of how dealerships are evolving to meet the changing needs and expectations of modern consumers, transforming from mere points of sale into vibrant lifestyle hubs





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Toyota Dealership Café Johannesburg Customer Experience YML Eatery Halal Lifestyle Innovation Automotive

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