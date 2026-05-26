Free State Unemployed Caregiver Says E‑Wallet Transfers Threaten His R370 SRD Grant

Moeketsi Thomas Masooa, caring for five dependents, warns that SASSA's automated checks flag family e‑wallet transfers as income, leading to denied SRD grants. He calls for higher payments and an end to penalising informal aid, highlighting a systemic issue that affects thousands of South Africans facing extreme unemployment.

A resident of the Free State province is sounding the alarm over a flaw in South Africa's social assistance system that threatens to deprive thousands of their emergency relief grant.

Moeketsi Thomas Masooa, a man in his late twenties who is currently unemployed, is the primary caregiver for five other people living in a shared household. The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant - a modest monthly payment of R370 - is the only safety net that keeps his family from falling into absolute destitution.

However, the automated eligibility checks used by the Department of Social Development's SASSA agency are interpreting routine e‑wallet transfers from friends and family as proof of additional income, prompting instant rejections of his applications. Masooa has already experienced both declined and lapsed grant applications, and he attributes the setbacks to a system that punishes the very solidarity it was designed to support.

In many South African communities, informal cash gifts and digital money transfers are a normal expression of mutual aid, especially when formal employment is scarce. When SASSA's algorithm flags these transactions as taxable earnings, the result is an immediate denial of the SRD payment, even though the recipient remains unemployed and wholly dependent on the grant.

"I really hope SASSA will stop declining SRD payments because of simple e‑wallets and cash sends. It does not mean we are working," Masooa said.

"It is just another help from a friend or family, meeting SASSA halfway in terms of helping the poor. " The problem is not isolated to one household. South Africa's unemployment rate sits above 32 percent, a figure that ranks among the highest globally, while youth unemployment in many provinces exceeds 60 percent. The Free State, where industrial growth is limited and agriculture is in decline, carries a disproportionately heavy burden.

Masooa, who holds a matric certificate and is actively seeking work, faces a job market in which qualified candidates are pitted against a handful of vacant positions. When grant issues arise, he must travel between five and twenty kilometres to the nearest SASSA office - a journey that consumes scarce money and time that could otherwise be spent on food and basic necessities. Beyond the immediate denial of funds, there is a broader communication gap.

Masooa admits he is unaware of any supplementary assistance programmes that might be available to him, a lack of information that likely mirrors the experience of hundreds of thousands of grant recipients across the country. His requests are straightforward: increase the grant amount to a level that provides genuine relief, and cease treating informal family support as taxable income.

The SRD grant was introduced as an emergency buffer; when the system that administers it penalises communal solidarity, the social fabric that holds vulnerable households together begins to fray. For a man trying to sustain a household of six on R370 per month, the stakes are nothing less than survival





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Social Relief Of Distress SASSA Unemployment E‑Wallet Transfers Family Assistance

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