Solenis offered free chlorine and trucks to Johannesburg to reopen all 57 municipal pools, but the city never responded. NCP Chlorchem also confirms no chlorine shortage, despite closures in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Solenis, South Africa's local manufacturer of HTH pool chlorine, offered the City of Johannesburg free chlorine and trucks at no cost to reopen the city's 57 municipal swimming pools, but the city never responded.

The offer was made to the city's acting director of community development, Mbulelo Bezu, on November 17, the day after the city announced the final closure of all its municipal pools. More than a week later, Solenis says it has received no response. Solenis GM Andre Westerveld said the company wanted to help.

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"That's what we are about. HTH - Here to Help. There is no chlorine shortage, and we just want to see the pools open again. But nobody has responded," Westerveld told the Sunday Times.

Solenis sales head Vivienne Meuwesen said she tried multiple times to call Bezu, but he did not return her calls. She then emailed him a letter saying the company wanted to help and asking him to contact her, but he never did.

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"I let him know that we have HTH ready and available for immediate delivery. We're committed to the city, and we want to restore safe access to the pools for residents. We've got trucks available and ready to go and won't charge anything. Someone just has to give us the go-ahead," Meuwesen said.

Manufacturer Claims No Chlorine Shortage

The company's warehouse in Chloorkop, Ekurhuleni, remains stocked with hundreds of 25kg containers of pool chlorine. Solenis sells 25kg HTH containers for R1,200, a price it says has remained unchanged for two years. Solenis supplies chlorine to multiple municipalities in every province through various companies contracted to local government. It is a US-owned multinational that manufactures HTH locally.

NCP Chlorchem, South Africa's only local manufacturer of chlorine gas, has also confirmed that it is not experiencing manufacturing or supply constraints and has sufficient capacity to meet orders. Gillian Edworthy, NCP's governance, risk and compliance executive, told the Sunday Times they had been contacted by the Department of Water and Sanitation's chief director of water use compliance, monitoring and enforcement, Anet Muir, regarding their chlorine stocks and supplies.

"We've told them what we've been saying all along: we have more than enough supplies at our manufacturing plant in Chloorkop. There is definitely no shortage," Edworthy said. Bezu announced on November 12 that the city was closing all 57 public pools due to a chlorine shortage and supply chain disruption, launching emergency procurement to secure supplies.

Both Solenis and NCP Chlorchem maintain there is no chlorine shortage in South Africa, contradicting claims used to justify recent pool shutdowns in Johannesburg and Tshwane. The revelation comes as the City of Johannesburg faces mounting questions about its procurement of pool chemicals, including contradictory explanations about how much it spent and who is responsible for securing supplies.

City Admits Chlorine Purchase Errors

Last week, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Virgil James told the Sunday Times the city had bought 200 buckets of 25kg HTH in October for R750,000, which equates to a unit price of R3,750. It said the supply was expected to last about two months but had been exhausted much sooner because of extreme heat, poor water quality and increased pool usage.

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However, this week the city changed its tune. James said R750,000 was actually the allocated budget for chlorine for the current quarter, not the amount spent in October. The actual purchase order was for R358,000, he said. This equates to a unit price of R1,790.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg's City Parks this week issued a tender notice inviting qualified suppliers to submit offers for chlorine, with the closing date of December 2. There have also been questions about the BEE component of the city's chlorine procurement. More than a decade ago, Solenis - then a chlorine supplier to the city - was disqualified from continuing to do business with the municipality because it did not meet the required BEE accreditation levels.

Bee Procurement Questions Intensify

Westerveld said since that time, multiple BEE suppliers have approached Solenis for quotes. Questions around BEE procurement have intensified after a text message from prospective BEE supplier Makhabu Trading Projects requested a quote for 350 bags of 25kg chlorine chips for a municipal tender, citing contact details from a city official. While the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) said this week that some municipal pools appeared to be reopening, there has been no announcement from the city.

The city has not issued a full status update on its facilities. Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said on Wednesday it was temporarily closing eight municipal swimming pools due to a chlorine gas shortage, including those in Soshanguve, Sunnyside, Laudium, Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit. The closures come after Tshwane's battle with broader chlorine shortages over the past few months, a crisis that left some residents without safe drinking water and caused widespread illness.

In October, health facilities across Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas recorded more than 800 cases of acute gastrointestinal illness linked to contaminated water. The outbreak occurred after the Bronkhorstspruit purification plant went unchlorinated, leading to dangerously high E. coli levels. Later that month, on October 21, inspectors discovered a lack of chlorination at the Findlay water treatment works, prompting temporary boil-water advisories for central Pretoria, Arcadia, Sunnyside and Marabastad until October 24.

The Ellis Park municipal swimming pool in Johannesburg has been neglected since October. As Johannesburg residents sweltered through the start of summer with all 57 municipal swimming pools shut, Solenis offered the city a lifeline. It even had trucks standing by to deliver the chlorine at its own expense.