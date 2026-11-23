Freddie Stapelberg faces discharge application for murders of Nadine Terblanche and Ruandr Vorster. Defence argues insufficient evidence linking him to November 2023 killings in Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Freddie Stapelberg returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday, November 19, for critical proceedings regarding his murder trial. The defense and state presented arguments concerning a discharge application filed following the conclusion of the prosecution's case on November 2. Stapelberg is charged with the murders of his partner, Nadine Terblanche, and her son, Ruandr Vorster, who were found dead at their home in November 2023.

Legal Basis for Discharge Application

The defense, represented by advocate Solly Tshivhase, lodged an application under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. This legal provision allows a court to discharge an accused person at the close of the prosecution's case if there is insufficient evidence for a reasonable court to convict. If successful, this results in a not-guilty verdict without Stapelberg needing to present a defense or enter the witness box. Tshivhase argued that the state failed to establish a prima facie case, meaning no direct evidence links Stapelberg to the planning or execution of the killings. The defense contended that convicting him would require speculative assumptions rather than proven facts. This strategy aims to prevent the accused from being compelled to testify, which might incriminate him or expose inconsistencies in his version of events.

Also read Almost one in four South African children under five faces severe food poverty

Credibility of Convicted Killer Pardon Danhire

A central pillar of the defense's argument targeted the testimony of convicted killer Pardon Danhire, who admitted to carrying out the killings. Advocate Tshivhase systematically challenged Danhire's credibility, highlighting significant discrepancies between his initial police statements and his current court testimony. Investigating Officer Sergeant Moloto testified that Danhire initially denied killing the deceased during an interview on November 28, 2023. The defense argued that the state misrepresented this denial as a brief attempt to evade responsibility, whereas it was a clear rejection of guilt. Tshivhase noted that Danhire only later indicated a desire to tell the truth, suggesting his account has evolved rather than stabilized. Furthermore, the defense questioned a statement Danhire made after his conviction, arguing that his narrative shifted over time and cannot be relied upon as factual. This inconsistency undermines the state's theory that Stapelberg was a co-conspirator in the murders. The defense insists that Danhire's changing story creates reasonable doubt regarding his reliability as a witness. If the court cannot trust Danhire's testimony, the state's case collapses without independent corroboration.

Disputes Over Weapon Knowledge and Financial Motives

The defense raised specific questions about the knowledge and involvement of Freddie Stapelberg regarding the murder weapon, an axe. Tshivhase argued that if Stapelberg had been part of a prior plan, Danhire would have informed him about the axe he allegedly kept and used. The absence of such communication suggests a lack of premeditated collaboration between the two men. Additionally, the defense disputed claims that Stapelberg agreed to compensate Danhire for his actions. Tshivhase pointed out that Danhire never specified the amount of money or the method of payment, casting doubt on the existence of a financial arrangement. These omissions weaken the prosecution's allegation of a mercenary-style agreement to commit the murders. The defense maintains that these financial details are crucial for establishing motive and joint intent. Without concrete evidence of an agreed payment, the state's theory of a planned homicide for profit appears speculative. The court must consider whether these gaps in the narrative constitute sufficient evidence for conviction. The lack of specific financial terms suggests that any alleged agreement was either informal or non-existent. This ambiguity further supports the defense's position that Stapelberg had no prior involvement in the lethal plan. The prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these financial discussions actually occurred. The defense highlights that no documentary evidence or bank transfers corroborate the alleged compensation promise. This absence of physical evidence places the burden on the state to explain why no financial trail exists. The defense argues that human testimony alone, especially from a convicted killer with a history of changing stories, is insufficient to sustain a murder charge.

Advertisement

Challenging State Witness Testimony

Advocate Tshivhase also challenged the evidence provided by former CPS Security armed response officer Pier Odendaal. Odendaal testified that he heard Stapelberg allegedly say he would withdraw money, but the defense argued this did not specify the amount, recipient, or purpose. The vague nature of this statement does not establish a direct connection to the murders. Similarly, the defense questioned the testimony of CPS tactical officer Matthew Callow, who observed Stapelberg standing calmly in the doorway upon arrival. Callow noted that Stapelberg did not direct emergency personnel toward the deceased, which the prosecution interpreted as suspicious behavior. Tshivhase countered that such observations are purely circumstantial and do not prove involvement in the killings. Calmness at a crime scene does not equate to guilt, especially when trauma responses vary among individuals. The defense argued that these actions were misinterpreted and lack probative value regarding intent or participation. The judge acknowledged evidence that Danhire washed the axe but questioned whether there was proof he did so to destroy evidence. The defense maintained that Stapelberg was attacked by Danhire upon arrival and struggled with him over the weapon. This alternative explanation posits Stapelberg as a victim of a violent encounter rather than a perpetrator. The defense also referred to evidence that the accused reported being assaulted, supporting his claim of self-defense or sudden victimization. This narrative shifts the focus from premeditated murder to a chaotic and violent incident initiated by Danhire. The court must weigh these conflicting interpretations of the same physical evidence. The defense insists that the state has failed to rule out the possibility of Stapelberg being an innocent bystander or victim. The struggle over the axe suggests a loss of control rather than a coordinated attack. This perspective aligns with the defense's broader strategy of portraying Stapelberg as caught in a lethal situation he did not initiate. The lack of clear intent or planning undermines the murder charges significantly.

Implications for the Trial Outcome

The outcome of this application will determine whether Freddie Stapelberg proceeds to present his defense or is acquitted outright. If the judge grants the discharge, the case ends immediately with a not-guilty verdict, sparing Stapelberg from further legal proceedings. This would represent a significant victory for the defense and a major setback for the prosecution. Conversely, if the application is dismissed, Stapelberg will be required to enter his defense and potentially testify in his own support. The prosecution will then have the opportunity to rebut any evidence he presents. The decision rests on whether the court finds the state's evidence sufficient for a reasonable jury to convict. This is a high legal threshold that requires careful scrutiny of all witness testimonies and physical evidence. The defense has spent considerable effort dismantling the reliability of the key witness, Pardon Danhire. They argue that without Danhire's credibility, the state has no other direct evidence linking Stapelberg to the crime. The circumstantial evidence, including financial records and insurance policies, has been challenged as inconclusive or misleading. The defense insists that these documents do not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The case highlights the complexities of relying on single-witness testimony in high-stakes murder trials. The court's decision will set a precedent for how such evidence is weighed in similar cases. The public and legal community are watching closely for the judicial reasoning behind the final verdict. The outcome will also impact the families of Nadine Terblanche and Ruandr Vorster, who seek justice for their loved ones. The trial has already been emotionally taxing for all parties involved, with testimony spanning several weeks. The resolution of this application brings the case closer to its final stage, whether through acquittal or trial continuation. The legal arguments presented underscore the importance of evidence integrity and witness reliability in criminal proceedings. The defense's aggressive challenge to the state's case reflects a strategic approach to secure a discharge. Whether successful or not, the proceedings have revealed significant gaps in the prosecution's narrative. The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court now faces the critical task of determining if justice can be served under these circumstances. The final judgment will have lasting implications for the families, the accused, and the broader understanding of criminal liability. The detailed examination of evidence ensures that the decision is grounded in legal rigor and factual accuracy. The community awaits the judge's ruling with anticipation and apprehension. The case remains one of the most high-profile murder trials in the region, drawing sustained media and public attention. The defense's arguments have raised serious questions about the sufficiency of the state's proof. Only time will reveal if these concerns are validated by the court's final decision.