Fred Vasseur Addresses Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Intra-Team Friction Ahead of Brazil GP

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur clarifies his stance on the recent Mexico Grand Prix incidents involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The team emphasizes that mutual respect and Ferrari's brand interest take priority over individual rivalries as they head to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. The discussion aimed to manage the competitive tension between the two experienced drivers and ensure they focus on team performance.

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has officially confirmed that he held direct conversations with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc regarding their intense on-track conflict during the Mexico Grand Prix. These discussions took place before the team traveled to Brazil for the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The meeting was scheduled after Vasseur returned from Europe, aiming to address the friction that has built up between the two drivers over recent races.

Details of the Mexico Grand Prix On-Track Conflict

The tension between Hamilton and Leclerc came to a head during the main race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. Hamilton started the event on pole position for the first time with Scuderia Ferrari. He was immediately involved in a fierce battle with his teammate Leclerc on the opening lap. During this duel, Leclerc cut the track to gain an advantage, which resulted in a five-second time penalty being handed to him. Hamilton eventually finished in second place, while the eventual race winner was Max Verstappen. Leclerc ended the 71-lap race in fourth position. Kimi Antonelli secured third place and a historic title achievement in this event.

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Vasseur Clarifies Position and Team Guidelines

During the Friday Team Representatives press conference, Vasseur explained that the interactions between Hamilton and Leclerc are driven by accumulated frustration. He noted that starting each weekend side by side leads to a buildup of incidents. Vasseur emphasized that the guidelines remain consistent for both drivers. They must respect each other as competitors and, more importantly, respect the brand and the people working at the factory and the track. The message from team management is clear that individual actions must not harm the collective interests of Ferrari.

Team Interest Takes Priority Over Individual Rivalries

Vasseur stated that the conclusion of the evening meeting was a reminder that Ferrari comes first. This priority extends to the brand, the employees, and the Tifosi fanbase. He acknowledged that the team failed collectively by not converting a one-two start into a race win. Despite the competitive nature of having two experienced and aggressive drivers, the team remains in second place in the constructors' championship. This position has been maintained since the races in Monza and Madrid, showing that the strategy has positive outcomes despite the challenges.

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Managing Two Competitive Drivers and Future Expectations

The Team Principal addressed whether managing Hamilton and Leclerc is a challenge, pointing out that it is a choice with both positives and negatives. He stated that he will deal with the negatives associated with having two competitive guys who both want to win. Vasseur also compared the current dynamic to past teammate relationships, noting that he does not ask Hamilton and Leclerc to be best friends. Instead, he expects them to act and work as professionals, understanding that their different personalities naturally lead to varying relationship dynamics.

Mercedes Toto Wolff Shares Experience with Driver Conflict

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, also present at the press conference, drew parallels to his own experience managing Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. Wolff described the situation as having a sense of déjà vu, noting that the media spotlight makes it difficult to cope when two strong drivers race at the front. He mentioned that sometimes a tough incident is needed to make a point, as happened with Hamilton and Rosberg. Wolff emphasized that respect for the team and the brand is crucial for maintaining harmony in such high-pressure environments.