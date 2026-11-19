New data shows 37 percent of ad impressions in major South African campaigns were fraudulent. Only 12 percent reached human viewers, highlighting systemic programmatic advertising inefficiencies.

Internal analysis of a live digital ad campaign for a major global consumer brand reveals that 37 percent of nearly 200 million ad impressions were fraudulent. Only 12 percent of those impressions can be confirmed as legitimate and viewable by a human being. This means the brand could not demonstrate a genuine audience for close to nine in 10 of the impressions it purchased.

Systemic Waste In Programmatic Ads

More than a quarter of impressions remain confirmed as fraudulent even while the campaign is actively undergoing cleanup procedures. These findings are not isolated incidents but rather typical of the broader landscape. Analysis across campaigns for South African businesses shows that wastage in programmatic advertising commonly ranges between 20 and 60 percent.

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While this specific sample may not represent the entire industry due to a lack of reliable industry-wide figures, the results are consistent with trends observed across over 100 campaigns totaling one billion impressions. The local picture in South Africa appears to be worse rather than better than global averages.

Market Scale And Global Context

South Africa is not uniquely exposed to these issues. The digital advertising market in the country is estimated to be worth between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion annually, which equals between R35 billion and R40 billion. Programmatic advertising, defined as the automated buying and selling of digital ad space using software, algorithms, and data, accounts for 40 to 50 percent of this market.

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Global data supports the severity of the problem. Fraudlogix, a fraud and bot detection company, analyzed 105.7 billion impressions collected throughout 2025 and found a global invalid traffic rate of 20.64 percent. This figure indicates that roughly one in five impressions shows characteristics of fraudulent or non-human activity.

Industry trackers measuring net unrecovered financial losses across all digital channels, including search, social, and display, place total global ad fraud losses in 2026 between $100.2 billion and $133 billion. This represents approximately 16 to 22 percent of total digital spend.

Methods Of Fraudulent Activity

The mechanisms behind this fraud are varied and sophisticated. Operators stack several ads behind a single visible one to inflate counts. They serve ads into zero-by-zero pixel spaces or on fake websites that no human visits. Some methods generate ad calls that were never designed to produce a visible advertisement on a user screen.

Additional tactics include loading background ads in applications while users play games or sleep. Fraudsters also falsify traffic and download figures for junk applications to create the appearance of popularity. The volume of fake traffic is cheap to manufacture, with freelance marketlists listing more than 2,200 website traffic services.

Some sellers offer thousands of targeted or organic visitors for as little as $5, making it extremely easy for bad actors to artificially inflate metrics.

Detection Methods And Incentive Issues

To identify these fraudulent activities, investigators follow the ad after it is served. A JavaScript tag inserted into the ad logs data for its lifetime, capturing where the ad appears, its geographic location, the internet service provider, and the device used. These signals form a fingerprint for each impression.

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An impression is classified as confirmed fraudulent only when at least three negative indicators are present. This rigorous methodology ensures that the 37 percent fraud rate is accurate and not the result of broad generalizations.

Hagai Shechter, CEO of Fraudlogix, states that ad fraud is now an incentive problem rather than a technological one. He argues that platforms should stop treating detection as a cost centre. The incentives are broken because parties across the supply chain are paid by volume. When payment depends on volume, few ask whether that volume is generated by humans.

Required Steps For Advertisers

The response for advertisers facing this level of waste is straightforward. Demanders must require impression-level evidence of where ads ran and who or what saw them. Media spend should be held to the same audit standard as every other line in corporate accounts.

In the specific campaign analyzed, only 12 percent of orders could be proven as delivery to humans. No finance director would sign off on a supplier who could prove delivery on only 12 percent of an order. This analogy highlights the absurdity of current industry standards where such high fraud rates are tolerated.

Mark Warner, a US senator, cited similar figures in a recent letter to Andrew Ferguson, chair of the Federal Trade Commission. Warner recalled warning a decade ago that bots were creating fake consumer traffic. He noted that this artificially drives up advertising costs in the same way human fraudsters manipulate the price of a stock by creating artificial trading volume.