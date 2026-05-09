Franschhoek Literary Festival 2026: A Weekend of Ideas, Storytelling, and Engaging Discussions

The Franschhoek Literary Festival, a prestigious annual event in South Africa, will take place from May 15 to May 17, 2026. This year's festival promises a packed weekend of storytelling, ideas, and engaging discussions featuring both local and international authors. The festival aims to raise funds for the FLF School Reading Programme, which supports libraries and literacy initiatives at four under-resourced schools in the Franschhoek Valley. The festival also features a Children's Programme, live music, dancing, and food, as well as discussions on raising resilient children, animal care, digital food creation, and the power of stories.

The Franschhoek Literary Festival , a renowned annual event in South Africa , will take place from May 15 to May 17, 2026. This year's festival promises a packed weekend of storytelling, ideas, and engaging discussions featuring both local and international authors.

Alongside the headline events, the festival will also include family-focused sessions, wildlife photography showcases, food conversations, and deeply personal memoir discussions. The festival aims to raise funds for the FLF School Reading Programme, which supports libraries and literacy initiatives at four under-resourced schools in the Franschhoek Valley. Local band Uncorked will entertain audiences with classic hits, and the festival's first-ever Children's Programme will encourage curiosity and nurture a love for reading among younger audiences.

The festival also brings together Dr Claudia Gray and Craig Wilkinson in conversation with Pippa Hudson about raising resilient children in a fast-changing world. Dr Caitlin Venniker will speak to Karen Lane about the emotional highs and lows of working in animal care based on stories from her memoir. Digital food creators Fehmz, Lila Lerie, and Sinoyolo Sifo will discuss their online communities and passion for food, leading to their first cookbooks.

The festival also features a storytelling session celebrating imagination and the power of stories, with Mhlophe reflecting on fatherhood, identity, and the lessons passed down through generations





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Franschhoek Literary Festival South Africa 2026 Storytelling Ideas Engaging Discussions Local And International Authors Family-Focused Sessions Wildlife Photography Showcases Food Conversations Deeply Personal Memoir Discussions Raising Resilient Children Animal Care Digital Food Creation Storytelling Session Mhlophe Gcina Mhlophe Craig Wilkinson Dr Caitlin Venniker Karen Lane Fehmz Lila Lerie Sinoyolo Sifo Dr Claudia Gray Pippa Hudson

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