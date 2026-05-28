Frances Tiafoe Appeals for Return of Stolen Racket After French Open Victory

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe lost his racket to a fan during French Open celebrations and later made an online plea for its safe return, offering match tickets as a reward.

Frances Tiafoe secured a thrilling marathon victory over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday at the French Open , but his celebration was marred by a mischievous fan who took his tennis racket from the crowd.

The American 19th seed won a see-sawing battle on Court 14 with a scoreline of 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-4 6-7(1) 6-4 after nearly four hours of intense tennis. After the grueling contest, Tiafoe ran into the stands to celebrate with supporters, but in the midst of the excitement, an opportunistic spectator snatched his racket. Unaware of the theft at first, Tiafoe continued his jubilation by removing his shirt and gesturing to his head before flexing his muscles on the court.

It was only later that he realized his racket was missing. The player then turned to social media to make a heartfelt plea for its return, offering two tickets to his upcoming third-round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria as an incentive. Tiafoe, who reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year, is part of a.group of American men aiming to break a long-standing Grand Slam title drought that dates back to Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open win.

His request for the racket's return highlights both the personal significance of his equipment and the unpredictable nature of crowd interactions during post-match celebrations





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Frances Tiafoe French Open Hubert Hurkacz Tennis Racket Theft Grand Slam American Tennis

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