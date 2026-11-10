France vs Springboks: Nations Championship Clash Carries 2023 World Cup Grudge

France face the Springboks in Friday night's Nations Championship clash at the Stade de France, with tension from the 2023 World Cup still in the background.

France and the Springboks meet on Friday night at the Stade de France in a Nations Championship clash that pits the two leading sides in the tournament's hemispheres against each other. The France vs Springboks fixture is set for Paris, and the game carries far more weight than the 80 minutes of rugby on the field. Both teams are expected to bring history, pride and tactical questions into the contest.

The match is also being viewed as a possible dress rehearsal for the Nations Championship final, which is scheduled for two weeks after this fixture. Commentators and supporters have already described the game as a potential classic, pointing to the fact that France hosted the Springboks just over a year ago in a memorable encounter. Last year the Springboks beat France handily with 14 men, but that result has not stopped the build-up from intensifying.

Also read Springboks name near-unchanged team for France with Nations Championship title in sight

2023 World Cup Quarterfinal Rivalry Still Simmers

The 2023 World Cup quarterfinal loss to the Springboks remains a sore point for France, according to Nick Mallett, who made the point on the Talking Boks podcast this week. Mallett argued that the French still harbour plenty of anger and animosity over that defeat, a tournament they felt they were destined to win.

The Springboks have moved on from that tournament, but they are still expected to encounter that emotion when they take the field in Paris. France are reported to still be talking about revenge, which keeps the rivalry alive regardless of the result last year. The emotional charge of the earlier meeting is therefore likely to shape the tone of the contest from the first whistle.

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Felix Jones on Respect and Field Intensity

Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones believes that the animosity from the 2023 World Cup is still present between the two sides. Jones said he would imagine the feeling still exists because the quarterfinal was such a significant game that it does not go away easily.

Jones also said that the niggle between the teams will probably be settled on the field, and that the Springboks believe they will have the measure of their opposition if tensions rise. He linked that intensity to the commitment required when playing for the Springboks, adding that the French players share the same attitude. Jones stressed that the rivalry is a matter for the pitch rather than personal grievance.

Jones pointed to the friendship between France head coach Fabien Galthié and Springboks director Rassie Erasmus as evidence of good relations off the field. He noted that Galthié was one of the first coaches from outside Ireland that he got to know, and that Galthié visited Jones, Erasmus and Jacques when they were at Munster. Raphaël Ibañez had done the same, according to Jones.

Jones also said that France supported South Africa in their arguments during the recent State of the Game meeting at World Rugby. Despite those positive relationships, Jones was clear that when the teams are on the field they want to win, and he has no doubt that France want the same outcome, given their recent results over the last one or two matches.

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France Adapt to Law Changes with Kicking Threat

France have adapted well to the law changes, and the Springboks expect the French to bring a different approach to this meeting. Jones said France put the Springboks under pressure last year with a lot of attacking-style kicks designed to exploit space in behind the defence.

Jones described that approach as a different style with a degree of unpredictability, and he said the Springboks have learned from the tactical battles both teams have fought. He added that he is sure France have also learned from the Springboks in those contests. As a result, the Springboks are anticipating tactical nuances they may not have seen before, and Jones said those changes could appear in the form of kicking.

Nations Championship Standings Raise the Stakes

France and South Africa currently top their respective standings in the Nations Championship, which places their meeting at the centre of the tournament race. Italy and Fiji remain without a win and sit at the bottom of the two hemispheres, which highlights how tightly contested the top of the table has become.

For the Springboks and France, the result on Friday night could influence how the teams approach the final in two weeks' time. Both sides will be aware that a strong performance now could set the tone for the decisive stages of the competition, while any slip would be scrutinised closely by supporters across both hemispheres.