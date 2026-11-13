France vs South Africa Teams: Nations Championship Showdown Lineups

South Africa faces France at Stade de France in the Rugby Championship clash. See the official starting lineups for both teams ahead of this pivotal Nations Championship match.

South Africa and France are set to clash at the Stade de France in a high-stakes Rugby Nations Championship encounter. The match serves as a critical fixture for both nations, with France currently leading the Northern table and South Africa topping the Southern standings. This intense rivalry could determine potential finalists for the upcoming championship final scheduled for two weeks from now at Twickenham.

South Africa Team Lineup and Selections

South Africa has announced a formidable starting XV led by captain Siya Kolisi at number six. The backline features Damian Willemse at fullback and Kurt-Lee Arendse at outside center, providing explosive pace on the wings. Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende occupy the inside centers, while Ethan Hooker and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are assigned to the fly-half and wing positions respectively.

Also read South Africa Rugby Squad Faces France In 2026 Nations Championship

The scrumhalf position is held by Morne van den Berg, who will direct the pack alongside lock Ruan Nortje and flanker Lood de Jager. The tight five includes Thomas du Toit at prop, Jan-Hendrik Wessels as hooker, and Gerhard Steenekamp at the other prop end. Key forwards Jasper Wiese and Pieter-Steph du Toit complete the starting seven, bringing significant physicality and leadership to the forward unit.

The bench for South Africa provides crucial depth with experienced options. Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Wilco Louw are prepared to rotate into the front row. The replacements also include Franco Mostert, Cameron Hanekom, Paul de Villiers, Cobus Reinach, and Manie Libbok, ensuring the Springboks can maintain their intensity throughout the ninety minutes.

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France Team Roster and Captaincy Roles

France counters with their own strong starting lineup, captained by scrumhalf Maxime Lucu. The French backline is anchored by Antoine Dupont at fly-half, one of the world's most influential players. Théo Attissogbe starts at fullback, supported by Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Kalvin Gourgues in the midfield. Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are also included in the back three, adding versatility to the attacking structure.

The French forwards are led by Gregory Alldritt at blindside flanker, with Cameron Woki and François Cros on the wings. The pack is rounded out by Mickaël Guillard, Florian Verhaeghe, Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand, and Jean-Baptiste Gros. This group is tasked with gaining ground and providing a solid platform for Dupont to operate effectively.

France's substitutes offer strategic flexibility. Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, and Régis Montagne are ready to impact the tight five. The bench also features Charles Ollivon, Tom Staniforth, Esteban Capilla, Axel Desperes, and Emilien Gailleton, giving the French squad multiple avenues to change the momentum of the game.

Match Officials and Championship Context

The contest will be officiated by Italian referee Andrea Piardi. He will be assisted by Christophe Ridley from England and Gianluca Gnecchi from Italy. The Television Match Official (TMO) role is assigned to Matteo Liperini, also from Italy. These officials are tasked with ensuring fair play and accurate decision-making during this high-pressure international fixture.

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The outcome of this match carries significant implications for the Nations Championship structure. With France leading the Northern table and South Africa dominating the Southern table, both teams are positioning themselves for potential playoff scenarios. A victory here could secure favorable conditions for a rematch in the final at Twickenham in two weeks' time.

Pre-Match Atmosphere and Fan Expectations

The atmosphere at the Stade de France is electric as fans await the national anthems. Players from both squads are already on the field, completing their final warm-ups before the kick-off. The pre-match entertainment has concluded, leaving the focus entirely on the impending battle between these two rugby powerhouses.

Supporters are eager to witness how the tactical approaches of South Africa and France will unfold. The physicality of the forwards and the speed of the backs will be tested against one of the most rigorous schedules in international rugby. Every meter gained and every tackle made will be scrutinized by millions of viewers worldwide.