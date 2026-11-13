France vs South Africa Rugby: Antoine Dupont Calls for Miracle in Paris Clash

Antoine Dupont leads France against South Africa at Stade de France, seeking to break a nine-loss streak in ten meetings. Full team lineups and analysis provided.

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont leads his side in the Captain's run at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on Thursday. Usually calm and self-assured, Dupont spoke of the enormity of the challenge facing his team as they look to end a despairing streak of five consecutive losses to the Boks in Paris, plus the daunting fact that they have lost nine of their last 10 encounters with the South Africans.

Dupont Acknowledges South African Dominance

Dupont, who has the added responsibility of captaining the national team, recognized the physical changes in the opposing squad. I have played against them in different contexts, but recently they have added a lot of bulk, and they have a very clear and effective strategy, Dupont said. This assessment highlights the tactical shift that has contributed to France's recent struggles against the southern hemisphere giants.

Also read Against France who ‘love to scrum’, Boks need to fix issues exposed by Italy: Ox Nché

The French captain emphasized that breaking the losing trend requires peak performance under pressure. We have to pull out the right performance at the right time to get out of this spiral, said Dupont. He further noted that the team must exceed expectations to turn the tide. We will have to surprise ourselves and them, he said.

Dupont also framed the situation as a low-pressure opportunity for the home side. We are not in the most favourable situation, but we have nothing to lose, Dupont said. While Dupont is looking for a minor miracle, the Boks go into the match battle-hardened by the rigours of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series with the All Blacks. This recent high-intensity competition against New Zealand is expected to give South Africa a significant conditioning edge.

Advertisement

Erasmus Restores Key Players for Paris Fixture

South African director Rassie Erasmus has made strategic personnel changes to prepare for the French test. After fielding a B team against Australia, Rassie Erasmus returned to the team that series 3-1 for last week's match against Italy. This move suggests a focus on experience and cohesion as the Springboks look to maintain their dominant record in Paris.

The fanatical French crowd will push the Boks on Friday night, creating a hostile atmosphere for the visitors. However, most observers expect a South African win by 10 points or more. This prediction is rooted in the psychological weight of the recent head-to-head history, where France has consistently fallen short despite home advantage.

France Starting Lineup Details

France has selected a strong squad to attempt the upset at the Stade de France. The starting fifteen includes Théo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont (captain), 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 François Cros, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, and 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros. The back bench features Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, and 23 Emilien Gailleton.

South Africa Confirms Match Squad

South Africa has announced their starting lineup, featuring key veterans alongside seasoned campaigners. The backline consists of Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, and Damian de Allende, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half and Morne van den Berg at number nine. The pack is led by captain Siya Kolisi alongside Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, and Ox Nche. Reserves include Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert, Cameron Hanekom, Paul de Villiers, Cobus Reinach, and Manie Libbok.

Advertisement

Historical Context Shapes Paris Encounter

Last year, at the same venue, the French set out to avenge their World Cup quarter-final loss to the Boks. Instead, they got pummelled 32-17 by a Bok team that played the second half without the red-carded Lood de Jager. This previous result underscores the tactical superiority South Africa has displayed in recent years, even when forced to play with numerical disadvantages. The pressure is now entirely on France to rewrite this narrative in Saint-Denis.