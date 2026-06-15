France vs Senegal: Deschamps Stresses Respect Ahead of World Cup Opener

France head coach Didier Deschamps urged his team to show respect and humility in their 2026 World Cup opener against Senegal, recalling the 2002 shock defeat. Senegal, buoyed by their AFCON triumph, pose a significant threat.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has emphasized the importance of showing respect and humility as his team prepares to face Senegal in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The highly anticipated Group A encounter is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This matchup carries historical weight, recalling the shock defeat France suffered at the hands of Senegal in the 2002 World Cup, when the then-defending champions lost 1-0 to the African debutants. Deschamps, who will be leading his final tournament as manager after a distinguished tenure that includes World Cup victory in 2018, is determined to avoid a repeat of that upset.

Senegal, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions before being controversially stripped of the title by CAF, enter the match with significant momentum and a reputation for being a formidable, tactically disciplined side under coach Pape Thiaw. France, the 2022 runners-up, completed their qualifying campaign unbeaten with five wins and one draw.

They have also recorded impressive friendly victories this year against Brazil, Colombia, and Northern Ireland, though an experimental lineup fell to a 2-1 loss against Ivory Coast on June 4th. Senegal has a solid recent record in World Cup openers, having won their first two in 2018 against Poland before losing to the Netherlands in 2022.

In their lead-up to the tournament, they secured wins over Peru and Gambia, suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to the United States, and concluded preparations with a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. Deschamps stressed the need for a gradual, disciplined approach, stating, "Every World Cup has its own story and we need to make sure this one is as beautiful as possible. Of course, as France we have a status and there is a lot of expectation around us.

But we need to show respect and humility from the beginning. Before thinking about what is at the top of the mountain, we will need to work our way up gradually and the first steps are difficult.

" He added, "We are facing one of the strongest teams in world football, a side with tremendous quality and experience. But we also have our own strengths and we will do everything possible to be ready for that challenge.

" On the player front, France will rely heavily on Kylian Mbappé, the 2022 Golden Boot winner who scored eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Mbappé was instrumental during qualifying, netting five times, and remains the focal point of Les Bleus' attack. For Senegal, the tournament likely marks the final World Cup appearance of Sadio Mané, the 34-year-old winger who has represented his nation at the last two World Cups.

Mané scored three goals in qualifying and recently found the net twice against the USA, bringing his extensive experience and leadership to bear. He is also remembered for his sportsmanship during the controversial 2025 AFCON final. The match will be broadcast live on DStv across various premium packages in Africa, with streaming available via the DStv Stream app, ensuring comprehensive coverage for football fans





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France National Team Senegal National Team 2026 FIFA World Cup Didier Deschamps Pape Thiaw Kylian Mbappé Sadio Mané

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