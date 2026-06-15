French media workers protest outside a match in New Jersey to demand the release of correspondent Christophe Gleizes, who is jailed in Algeria for political reporting.

France's sports reporters gathered at the starting line of a high‑profile match to show solidarity with a fellow journalist who is currently behind bars in Algeria.

The first stop on the protest route was the press box at a stadium in New Jersey where reporters from all French media outfits unfurled banners that simply read free g leizes and a single empty chair was reserved in each box to signal the injustice. The gesture follows months of public outcry from the unions of French writers who demand that the worker for the Paris‑based football portal so foot be released.

They argue that imprisoning a journalist for doing her job crosses an inviolable line. Christophe Gleizes had travelled to the north of the country to cover a story about the regional club js k before the authorities arrested him. He was found guilty of exchanging information with a person who advocates for the independence of the k b a y e l people, a claim that the Algerian court upheld.

The case drew international attention when FIFA's president, gianni infantino, endorsed Gleizes' credentials for the upcoming world cup - a decision that was overturned a month later. At the press conference where the national team's manager, didier deschamps, was setting the tone for a match against senegal, a journalist named vincent duluc spoke on Gleizes' behalf.

He asked the coach about the rules for hydration breaks during the game, a question that deschamps handled with a tone of empathy, saying that he hoped that the reporter could join them as soon as his family can forgive and allow his return. The empty chair in all of the boxes never went untouched. The mother of the journalist, sylvie, approached the media outside the stadium, thanking all the reporters who stood together for him and his family's welfare.

The protest reminds the public that journalists face massive threats when they cover stories that challenge powerful interests. The unions are calling on the Algerian government to rectify a situation that feels unfair under international media freedom standards. This act has turned a normal match day into a platform for a broader appeal for the freedom of press and action and solution.

The hope is high that the words spoken by reporters and fans alike will prompt the necessary release of Gleizes so that he may once again return to his career and the surface of the field he loves.





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