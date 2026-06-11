France's Evolution and Challenges Ahead

France under Didier Deschamps has been known for their conservative approach, with goals often coming from penalties or own goals. However, during a tour of the US in March, Deschamps released the metaphorical handbrake, aiming for a more unpredictable and readable team. The balance between defense and attack remains a challenge, with the defense being the backbone but now having an array of attacking talent at their disposal. The main man, Kylian Mbappé, has evolved from an electrifying winger to a prolific goalscorer, and his evolution has been crucial to France's attack. Warren Zaire-Emery and Dayot Upecaemo have also shown promise, with Zaire-Emery seeking a more prominent role and Upecaemo providing consistency and composure. Pricing has been a deterrent for the French, but up to 1,000 supporters are expected at each match, with around 650 Irrésistibles Francais expected for the opener against Senegal.

France under Didier Deschamps has been known for their conservative approach, with goals often coming from penalties or own goals. However, during a tour of the US in March, Deschamps released the metaphorical handbrake, aiming for a more unpredictable and readable team.

The balance between defense and attack remains a challenge, with the defense being the backbone but now having an array of attacking talent at their disposal. The main man, Kylian Mbappé, has evolved from an electrifying winger to a prolific goalscorer, and his evolution has been crucial to France's attack. Warren Zaire-Emery and Dayot Upecaemo have also shown promise, with Zaire-Emery seeking a more prominent role and Upecaemo providing consistency and composure.

Pricing has been a deterrent for the French, but up to 1,000 supporters are expected at each match, with around 650 Irrésistibles Francais expected for the opener against Senegal





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France Didier Deschamps Euro 2024 Spain Randal Kolo Muani Kylian Mbappé Ousmane Dembélé Michael Olise Warren Zaire-Emery Dayot Upecaemo Pricing Irrésistibles Francais

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