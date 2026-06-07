France Overcomes South Africa in Rugby Sevens Pool Clash

France defeated South Africa 21-12 in a rugby sevens pool stage match. The Blitzboks were competitive at halftime but lost momentum in the second half as France elevated their performance. Key tries from Artaud, Zeghdar and a breakaway score from Don were highlights, but South Africa's late rally fell short.

The South African national rugby sevens team, known as the Blitzboks , faced a challenging match against France during the pool stage of a tournament. At halftime, the score was evenly poised at 7-7, giving the Blitzboks reason to be optimistic about their prospects in the second half .

However, the French side significantly elevated their performance after the break, while the South Africans seemed to struggle with motivation and intensity. This shift in momentum allowed France to dominate the remainder of the game, ultimately securing a decisive 21-12 victory. The match underscores the importance of maintaining focus and energy throughout both halves, especially in high-pressure knockout competitions.

Early in the contest, France struck first when Enahemo Artaud capitalized on a loose ball dropped by Blitzbok Sebastiaan Jobb during a tackle, sprinting untouched under the posts. Rayan Rebbadj successfully converted the try, putting the hosts ahead 7-0 after just three minutes. South Africa responded swiftly, with Tristan Leyds using his speed to outpace French defenders on the sideline, scoring a crucial try. Ricardo Duarttee managed a difficult conversion to level the scores at 7-7.

The Blitzboks continued to pressurize the French line and nearly took the lead before halftime, but Jobb was tackled into touch only five meters from the try line, thwarting a promising opportunity. In the second half, France regained the lead through another opportunistic score. An errant pass by the Blitzboks presented France with a chance to exploit space, and following a penalty at the breakdown, they scored an overlap try, extending their advantage.

Antoine Zeghdar then showcased his speed and awareness, finding a gap and running through untouched for another French try, increasing the pressure on South Africa. The Blitzboks attempted to rally when Donavan Don broke through a gap and raced half the length of the field to score, bringing them within nine points.

However, Duarttee's missed conversion left the score at 21-12 in favor of France, a deficit that proved insurmountable in the remaining minutes. Despite their earlier resilience, South Africa's second-half dip in motivation and France's clinical finishing defined the outcome of this crucial pool match





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Rugby Sevens Blitzboks France Pool Stage Match Report Tries Conversions Second Half Motivation Tournament

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