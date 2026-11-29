France defeated South Africa 40-34 in the inaugural Nations Championship final with a last-gasp try by Théo Attissogbe to secure victory.

France Rugby defeated South Africa Rugby with a final score of 40-34 in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday. The decisive moment arrived in the dying seconds when Théo Attissogbe scored a second try to seal the victory after the match appeared to be slipping away.

Dramatic Finish Secures Title

France built a commanding 20-34 lead at halftime before the defending world champions mounted a fierce comeback in the second half. South Africa scored four converted tries to narrow the gap, and a late penalty by Manie Libbok brought the score to 34-33 with just two minutes remaining on the clock.

Also read Springboks Make Key Changes for Nations Championship Final Against France

The intense pressure did not break the French squad. Théo Attissogbe crossed the line for the match-winning try with the final play of the contest. This victory followed a previous win against South Africa in the league stage of the tournament two weeks prior, confirming France's dominance in this new competition format.

Dupont And Galthié Reflect On Hard-Fought Win

Captain Antoine Dupont emphasized the team's determination to win at all costs despite facing adversity during the match. Dupont was yellow-carded in the second half but continued to lead the side to a critical victory in this major international tournament. He described the challenge as significant and expressed immense pride in the team's achievement in their first Nations Championship.

Advertisement

Head coach Fabien Galthié viewed the result as incredible validation of the team's resilience. Galthié reflected on the heartbreak of France's 29-28 World Cup defeat to South Africa on home turf in 2023. He noted that this recent victory demonstrated the team's ability to learn from past losses and gain valuable experience in high-stakes scenarios.

Historical Context And Future Outlook

Galthié highlighted the statistical difference in finals history between the two nations. He pointed out that while France's opponents have won four World Cup finals, France has lost three. He believed this result proved that through hard work, intelligence, and combining individual talents, the French squad can achieve victory where they once fell short.

The coach stated his singular obsession is making the team progress and confirmed that the players are fully on board with this vision. The performance served as a strong credential for the upcoming Rugby World Cup scheduled for Australia in 2027. This win sets a high standard following what promises to be a competitive Six Nations tournament.

Player Contributions Define Physical Battle

Centre Kalvin Gourgues described the match as a physically tough battle that required the team to dig deep. His break near the end of the game directly contributed to the decisive try scored by Théo Attissogbe. The victory showcased France's credentials and fighting spirit, securing their status as champions in this inaugural edition of the competition.