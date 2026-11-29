France clinched the inaugural Nations Championship title with a thrilling 40-34 victory over defending champions South Africa, thanks to Theo Attissogbe's last-gasp try.

France secured the inaugural Nations Championship title with a dramatic 40-34 victory against the defending world champions South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday. The win cements France's status as a top-tier global rival just months before the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The match concluded with a late surge that saw French winger Theo Attissogbe score the decisive try after a break by captain Antoine Dupont. This triumph marks a significant milestone for Les Bleus, who overcame a steep deficit to hold off a spirited South African comeback in a contest defined by volatility and high stakes.

Also read France beat South Africa 40-34 in Nations Championship final at Twickenham

First Half Dominance By France

France established a commanding position early in the match, entering the halftime break with a 20-10 lead. Attissogbe opened the scoring in the 26th minute by intercepting a speculative pass from South African full-back Manie Libbok and running between the goalposts.

Just before the interval, Emilien Gailleton added to the advantage by catching a precise cross-kick from fly-half Mathieu Jalibert. The kicking prowess of recalled full-back Thomas Ramos was instrumental throughout the first half, as he successfully landed all eight of his goal-kick attempts to keep the scoreboard ticking in France's favor.

Advertisement

Springboks Second Half Surge

South Africa launched a fierce recovery in the second half, scoring four tries in a span of 15 minutes to level the contest. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu initiated the charge with a 44th-minute try after outjumping Jalibert to regather his own kick. Damian de Allende and Ethan Hooker followed with quick scores, supported by a 12-man maul, to give the Springboks their first lead of the match at 24-23.

Lock Eben Etzebeth extended South Africa's lead to 31-23 with a try from a close-range ruck on the hour mark. Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted all four South African tries, demonstrating exceptional control under pressure and nearly securing a historic victory for the visitors before France staged their own final push.

Key Disciplinary Decisions

Disciplinary issues played a major role in shifting the momentum of the game, particularly regarding French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and captain Antoine Dupont. South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse was initially sin-binned but later upgraded to a 20-minute red card for an illegal hip-drop tackle on Bielle-Biarrey during the first half.

Dupont was sent to the sin bin after tackling Feinberg-Mngomezulu without the ball, a moment that coincided with South Africa's surge. These disciplinary interventions created periods of numerical advantage that both teams struggled to fully capitalize on consistently, adding chaos to the contest from the 45th minute onward.

Advertisement

Final Minutes And Historical Context

The match reached its climax with intense back-and-forth scoring in the final ten minutes. Charles Ollivon scored a crucial try with seven minutes remaining to edge France ahead at 33-31, but Manie Libbok kicked a penalty two minutes later to give South Africa a one-point lead.

Attissogbe's second try sealed the victory, highlighting Dupont's influence upon his return to the field. The loss extends South Africa's winless streak to three Tests, a first since 2021, while coach Rassie Erasmus remained absent due to a six-match ban. France now enters the Rugby World Cup as genuine contenders with a confidence-boosting win over the Springboks.