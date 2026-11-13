France Defeat South Africa 21-19 in Nations Championship Thriller

France secured a historic 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa in the Nations Championship, driven by Antoine Dupont's man-of-the-match performance and key disciplinary decisions.

France delivered a stunning and nervy 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa in the Nations Championship match held on Friday. The win marks only the second triumph for Les Bleus against the Springboks in their last 11 Tests, cementing a historic result for the hosts.

Dupont Leads France Past Springboks

Team captain Antoine Dupont was named man of the match in a pulsating encounter that highlighted the contrast between French running invention and the South African bludgeoning force. The final difference in the scoreline came down to a missed conversion by Springboks replacement fly-half Manie Libbok, a moment that ultimately decided the contest in favor of the hosts.

Also read France vs South Africa Nations Championship Preview and Team News

First Half Dominance and French Scoring

The hosts' backs sparkled in the first half with wings Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, along with full-back Theo Attissogbe, scoring a try each. France blew two early chances to open the scoring as Lucu kicked for the corner instead of the posts, but the momentum shifted at 13 minutes. Bok lock Lood de Jager received a yellow card for a high tackle on Lucu, allowing Grandidier-Nkanang to dive over after 15 phases of play with a conversion by Lucu.

Before de Jager returned, Attissogbe pounced on a lucky ricochet off Kalvin Gourgue's head to score a second try for France. Their scrum won a penalty which was kicked to the corner, leading to a maul that sent hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels over for a Springbok try. France responded immediately as hooker Peato Mauvaka, a last-minute replacement for Julien Marchand, broke from a ruck. Dupont sent a delectable grubber through for the electrifying Bielle-Biarrey to notch his 30th try in 29 Tests.

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Disciplinary Issues and Second Half Surge

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus swapped his entire starting front row with the three players initially named on the bench an hour before kick-off. Erasmus also changed his entire front row five minutes before half-time, and moments later, Lucu was yellow-carded for a high tackle. Kurt-Lee Arendse seemed to have scored a second Boks try on the stroke of half-time but was denied by an offside call.

Things swung back in France's favor early in the second half when Boks No. 8 Jasper Wiese was given a 20-minute red card for a dangerous clear out. South Africa was quick to strike as replacement scrum-half Cobus Reinach jutted over from close range. The visitors tried to turn the screw with their forward power, and Lucu missed a crucial penalty attempt that would have given France a 10-point lead.

Final Defense Secures Northern Hemisphere Lead

A yellow card to Regis Montagne for another collapsed scrum looked to have cost the hosts with just over 10 minutes to play. However, heroic defense and a steal by Dupont helped France see out a famous victory. This result marks South Africa's first defeat in the tournament and hands the initiative to New Zealand in the southern hemisphere pool.

France ensured they will maintain their lead in the northern hemisphere section ahead of next weekend's clash against Argentina. This victory keeps them in pole position to reach the final at Twickenham in two weeks' time, setting the stage for a decisive end to the championship.